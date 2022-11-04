 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kellermann releases statement on resignation as VCU University Health System CEO

Dr. Art Kellermann, who stepped down Thursday as CEO of the Virginia Commonwealth University Health System, has released a statement about his resignation. 

READ MORE ABOUT KELLERMAN'S RESIGNATION HERE.

Download PDF Dr. Art Kellermann statement
