Dr. Art Kellermann, who stepped down Thursday as CEO of the Virginia Commonwealth University Health System, has released a statement about his resignation.
Just In
top story
Kellermann releases statement on resignation as VCU University Health System CEO
- THE TIMES-DISPATCH
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Green Top began just a short distance from where the giant store is today. In the beginning, the store was a service station selling beer and …
It’s a big week for RVA’s wee ones! Not only did we kick things off with Halloween, but Lego bricks and Mickey Mouse are also coming to town. …
A teen wanted in a shooting last month was caught with a firearm, police said Thursday.
A teenager has been charged in the shooting death of Armstrong High School senior Tamel Durant, 17, who police found dead in a trash can last month.