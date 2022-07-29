Lung cancer is second-leading cause of death in Richmond region

Tobacco has been ingrained into Virginia’s fabric since the first English settlers planted the first seeds along the banks of the James River in 1612. The industry helped establish America’s first economy.

Lung cancer also has been the second leading cause of death over the last 20 years in the greater Richmond area, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, based on analysis by The Times-Dispatch.

While lung cancer is not exclusively caused by smoking, according to the CDC, cigarette smoking is linked to about 80% to 90% of lung cancer deaths. Small cell lung cancer is almost always caused by smoking.

In Richmond, doctors like Robert Winn and Renato Martins are working to change the outcome of lung cancer patient’s lives at the Virginia Commonwealth University Massey Cancer Center.

“For me, the sad part about lung cancer is that we have new tools to fight lung cancer, we have screening now, since 2010, that we didn’t have before to screen for lung cancer,” Winn said. “We are still not doing well in lung cancer because we have not carried an effective message to people.”

‘Tobacco epidemic in Richmond’

Richmond has been the home of major tobacco companies for centuries, including the Chesterfield Cigarettes that were popular during World War II.

In 1964, the U.S. Surgeon General released the first report that linked smoking to causing lung cancer. In 1969, Congress passed a ban on cigarette advertising on television and radio and required health warnings on packing.

One prominent strategy to reduce smoking is to produce anti-smoking content, but Martins says the shame and fear tactics used by the media have not worked. The epidemic continues to plague America’s lungs.

Martins for 18 years worked in Seattle, where he helped develop therapies that are changing the outcome of lung cancer patients. Since arriving in Richmond earlier this year, Martins said the adverse effects of smoking are clear.

“In the academic medical center [in Seattle] about 50% of my patients had no or very little smoking history and here [Richmond] tobacco is an epidemic,” Martin said. “It’s really shocking how different it is from Seattle, Washington.”

According to data from the CDC collected in 2018, Washington State's smoking rate was 12% and in Virginia the smoking rate is 14.9%. Virginia's smoking rate is lower than many southern states. West Virginia's is 25.5%, the highest in the U.S.

Altria Group is a tobacco company based in suburban Richmond that owns several companies, including Philip Morris USA the leading cigarette manufacturer. Altria has the goal to be "smoke-free" by 2030 and it working on developing new products.

"As the industry leader, our goal is to seize the opportunity of harm reduction and fundamentally change the landscape in a way that benefits our adult consumers, our company, its shareholders and the thousands of people we employ," said David Sutton, an Altria Group spokesperson. "As we say, we are moving from a tobacco company to a tobacco harm reduction company."

The income factor

So who are smokers today? One indication is income level.

“There is a clear correlation in lower income and the continuation of smoking today,” Martin said.

According to the CDC, 20.2% of adults with an annual income of $35,000 or less smoke and 14.1% of adults with an annual salary of $35,000 to $75,000 smoke.

The CDC reported that in 2005 20.9% of adults smoked and now in 2020 that percentage has dropped to 12.5%.

“There are two things that have been proven to be effective: one is restrictions” he said

Martins said making smoking a “hassle” by not allowing it in buildings and limited outdoor smoking areas deters people from the practice.

“The other [tactic], which is even more effective, is taxation,” Martins said. “Just like any principle of capitalism, if you increase prices you decrease demand.”

Currently Virginia taxes 60 cents per pack and $6 per carton of cigarettes.

Winn added that the use of methanol to flavor cigarettes exasperated the practice of smoking.

“Menthol has had an interesting and unique relationship particularly with the African American community … Getting rid of menthol flavored cigarettes and other flavored cigarettes will also help reduce the number of new lung cancer cases,” Winn said.

The Food and Drug Administration in April proposed a rule that would prohibit menthol and other flavors being used in cigarettes to “prevent youth initiation” and “significantly reduce tobacco related disease and death.”

Progress and treatments

Now through genetic testing, doctors can treat certain types of lung cancers with specific therapies.

“In no other disease we have gotten anywhere close to where we are with 10 different genetic alterations that we can target,” Martins said.

The caveat to these medical advancements is they target cancer caused by genetic mutations not cancers caused by smoking; however, immunotherapy has been more successful in treating smoking caused lung cancer.

Winn and Martins said a key resource in battling lung cancer is screenings.

“I think it’s a failure of a system to appropriately educate folks, like we have in breast cancer, that lung cancer can be prevented and if you get it, it is not a death sentence,” Winn said.

“Screenings do save lives,” Martins said. “No questions about it. It has been shown over and over again.”

Currently screenings are recommended for smokers at age 50 and for African American smokers screenings are recommended at age 45.

Using a CT scan doctors are able to detect tiny abnormal growth before they become cancerous.

“We need to be much more aggressive in the context of our ability to get people screened, getting the information about who should be screened and getting the appropriate information out to communities and making screenings of lung cancer accessible,” Winn said.

Winn and Martins said accessibility to medical care is a confounding issue when it comes to lung cancer.

“The medicine industry in general has had a very provider centric view of the world, ‘You come to us,’” Martins said. “That has led to significant health disparities because people have different abilities to come to us and usually those are driven to economics.”

Martins said the Massey Cancer Center is working on strategies to make screenings more accessible by bringing the test to the people.

“Lung cancer doesn’t have to be the number one cancer in the state if we just get people screened and make sure that everyone can get access to the latest and most cutting edge treatments” Winn said.

The uphill battle of quitting

“Quitting smoking is very difficult,” said Dr. Rashelle Hayes, licensed clinical health psychologist and Associate Professor of Psychiatry at VCU. “About 70% of people who smoke say they want to quit each year and about half will try to quit each year, but even fewer than this will successfully quit.”

Hayes is a certified tobacco treatment provider and conducts research on tobacco treatment and is a part of the We CAN (Conquer Addiction to Nicotine) Quit a smoking cessation program at VCU Massey Cancer Center.

“Nicotine is the main addictive drug found in tobacco products,” Hayes said. “Tobacco products, especially cigarettes, are designed to rapidly deliver nicotine to the brain. This releases chemicals that make a person feel very good.”

“Unfortunately, over time, this changes the structure of our brains and makes it feel like we need nicotine or the tobacco product to feel okay. When a person stops smoking, they may experience withdrawal symptoms, like irritability, anxiousness, or strong cravings to smoke.”

We CAN Quit is a program at VCU that launched June 1. Kathy Hurt, the community outreach coordinator and a “quit coach,” said educating the community about tobacco’s risks and the health benefits of quitting are a priority for her.

“We CAN Quit provides people in the community with individualized one-on-one sessions with ‘quit coaches’ to help them develop their plans for quitting or reducing their use of tobacco products,” Hurt said. “Five trained members of our team, myself included, are the program's quit coaches.”

Participants have the opportunity to meet with coaches for five sessions either virtually or in person in Richmond, Danville and Lawrenceville to start the journey to being tobacco free.

"It is important for people to understand that the best method to successfully quit tobacco is a combination of pharmacotherapy or medicines and behavioral counseling or learning how to cope without smoking," Hayes said. "Nicotine replacement therapy or NRT is probably the most commonly used type of quit smoking medications."

"They primarily work by reducing a person’s withdrawal symptoms by giving you a controlled amount of nicotine without giving the person the other dangerous chemicals found in a cigarette."

Marijuana and vaping

Winn and Martins said there is not enough research yet to fully determine the effect e-cigarettes have on people’s lungs and whether they cause lung cancer like tobacco does.

Martins say vapes have “less chemicals” and “theoretically they should be less dangerous.”

"As for use of e-cigarettes for those who are already smoking, the current consensus in the field is that while vaping is not harmless, they are much less harmful than smoking," Hayes said. "With regard to using vaping products as a cessation tool, the 2020 Surgeon General’s report stated that evidence from randomized controlled trials showed that the use of nicotine-containing e-cigarettes increases the likelihood of smoking cessation relative to other comparison conditions."

Altria Groups "Moving Beyond Smoking" strategy includes the production of e-cigarettes and other smokeless products.

"In the case of cigarettes, harm reduction means transitioning adult smokers who can’t or won’t quit to potentially lower-risk, smoke-free products that provide them the nicotine satisfaction they want, without the severe health risks associated with cigarette smoking," Sutton said. "Put another way, it means transitioning smokers away from cigarettes to tobacco products which don’t combust."

Another development is the legalization of marijuana in states like Virginia where people are allowed to home grow the plants. So far there is not enough research to determine the effect on lung cancer.

“No one knows,” Martins said. “But I would say the risk is probably smaller for a number of reasons.”

One reason he mentioned was that tobacco has more chemicals laced in cigarettes to increase the nicotine levels while marijuana does not have those added chemicals.

Washington was one of the first states to legalize marijuana. Martins said like with vaping, it is unclear what effect smoking marijuana will have on lung cancer; however he suspects that the amount an individual would smoke is less than smoking tobacco.

“Anytime you put something in the lung that causes inflammation, and certainly marijuana would qualify as such, chronic inflammation generates cancer,” Martins said. “I think the risk exists, but my educated guess is that it is less than with the use of cigarettes.”