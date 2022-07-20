Monkeypox vaccines available for most high-risk individuals in Richmond area

Residents of Henrico County and Richmond who are at high risk for monkeypox can now request a vaccine by contacting the health department.

Individuals who have had contact with a known positive case or are at elevated risk can fill out an interest form at rhhd.gov/monkeypoxvax or call (804) 205-3501. Because the supply is limited, the vaccine is not guaranteed for all who request it.

It’s unclear if residents in other Richmond-area localities can receive the shot.

The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts received 160 doses of the Jynneos vaccine Tuesday. The federal government recently ordered 2.5 million doses of the Bavarian Nordic-manufactured shot that’s been approved by the Food and Drug Administration to prevent monkeypox and smallpox.

There have been at least 40 cases of monkeypox in Virginia, including one in central Virginia. The virus causes a rash or lesions, and during the most recent outbreak, it has been identified largely in gay and bisexual men. Anyone with close contact to monkeypox can contract the virus.

Individuals who are eligible for the vaccine include gay and bisexual men and transgender women who have sex with men; sex workers; staff at establishments where sexual activity occurs and people who attend sex-on-premises venues.

Dr. Melissa Viray, deputy director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, said she hopes supply increases in the weeks and months to come.

“We know that there are many folks in the community who are ready to get vaccinated against monkeypox, and we’re eager to vaccinate them,” Viray said.