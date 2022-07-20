 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Monkeypox vaccines available for most high-risk individuals in Richmond area

  • 0
OPED-MONKEYPOX-COMMENTARY-GET

A medical laboratory technician picks up from a fridge a reactive to test suspected monkeypox samples at a lab in Madrid.

 Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images/TNS

Residents of Henrico County and Richmond who are at high risk for monkeypox can now request a vaccine by contacting the health department.

Individuals who have had contact with a known positive case or are at elevated risk can fill out an interest form at rhhd.gov/monkeypoxvax or call (804) 205-3501. Because the supply is limited, the vaccine is not guaranteed for all who request it.

It’s unclear if residents in other Richmond-area localities can receive the shot.

The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts received 160 doses of the Jynneos vaccine Tuesday. The federal government recently ordered 2.5 million doses of the Bavarian Nordic-manufactured shot that’s been approved by the Food and Drug Administration to prevent monkeypox and smallpox.

People are also reading…

There have been at least 40 cases of monkeypox in Virginia, including one in central Virginia. The virus causes a rash or lesions, and during the most recent outbreak, it has been identified largely in gay and bisexual men. Anyone with close contact to monkeypox can contract the virus.

Individuals who are eligible for the vaccine include gay and bisexual men and transgender women who have sex with men; sex workers; staff at establishments where sexual activity occurs and people who attend sex-on-premises venues.

Dr. Melissa Viray, deputy director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, said she hopes supply increases in the weeks and months to come.

“We know that there are many folks in the community who are ready to get vaccinated against monkeypox, and we’re eager to vaccinate them,” Viray said.

ekolenich@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6109

Twitter: @EricKolenich

0 Comments

Tags

Reporter

Eric Kolenich writes about higher education, health systems and more for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the newspaper in 2009 and spent 11 years in the Sports section. (804) 649-6109

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

New 8@4 Behind the Lens by Massey Cancer Center - July 20, 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News