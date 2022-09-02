National spotlight on Henrico nursing home reignites state debate over staffing

The day The New Yorker published a story about the private takeover of a venerable nonprofit nursing home in Henrico County, Dr. Jim Wright received two texts from friends with links to the story.

Wright, who is medical director at two nonprofit nursing homes in Henrico and a prominent critic of the for-profit nursing home industry, received three more texts the next day.

The story, "When Private Equity Takes Over a Nursing Home," details the purchase of the St. Joseph's Home for the Aged by a New Jersey-based private investment company last year. It presents a cautionary tale about the for-profit nursing home industry and its alleged focus on maximizing profits at the expense of caring for vulnerable residents.

It's hard to verify the article's allegations against the home, now operated by August Healthcare, but the national spotlight is reigniting a smoldering debate over whether Virginia should impose minimum staffing standards for nurses and other direct-care workers in nursing homes that rely on state Medicaid funding.

Virginia is one of 15 states that don't set minimum staffing standards for nursing homes. The state has begun a new "value-based purchasing initiative" to offer nursing homes incentives for improving their quality of care, but Wright said, "There's no stick" to go with the metaphorical carrot.

Richmond Times-Dispatch analyses of nursing home ratings by the federal Medicaid agency show that for-profit facilities are generally rated significantly lower than those owned by nonprofits or public entities, especially for staffing. On average nursing homes in Henrico scored below those in Richmond and Chesterfield and Hanover counties, as well as state and national averages.

"Virginia is fertile ground for private equity companies because we have been unwilling to pass meaningful legislation to protect nursing home residents since [the COVID-19 pandemic] began," Wright said.

August Healthcare challenged the broad-brushed portrayal of the private nursing home industry and staffing situation at the Henrico home, one of three it operates in Virginia.

"I think it's absolutely wrong," spokesperson John Collins said. "You have to take it on a case-by-case basis."

Wright was medical director of Canterbury Rehabilitation & Health Care Center — another Henrico nursing home owned by a private company from New Jersey — that suffered 51 deaths of residents from COVID-19 early in the pandemic, briefly the most deadly outbreak in the United States.

He doesn't fault the new owner of the St. Joseph's home for a COVID-19 outbreak that killed six residents and infected 17 in the months after the property sale. Long-term care facilities of all types have suffered outbreaks in the 30 months since the pandemic began because he said it's hard to keep the virus out.

However, Wright said, "When a for-profit takes over, you see greater rates of COVID infections and higher mortality once COVID gets into the building."

The Joint Commission on Health Care, an arm of the General Assembly, reported in October that 21% of Virginia nursing homes did not meet staffing levels "expected" by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The shortfall was greatest for certified nursing aides who work directly with residents, with 59% of homes not meeting expected staffing levels for the aides.

The commission study said that more Virginia nursing homes had low Medicaid staff ratings than other states, disproportionately affected low-income and Black residents who rely on the federal-state program for poor, elderly and disabled people. The study said that homes with low staffing ratings also generally provided a lower quality of care.

New Jersey adopted minimum staffing standards for nursing homes in late 2020, a few months before The Portopiccolo Group, a private investment company in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., expressed interest in buying St. Joseph's from the Little Sisters of the Poor.

The Catholic nonprofit charity had owned and operated the home for 147 years, the last 45 years at the location on Michaels Road near Douglas Freeman High School. Portopiccolo, which already had purchased numerous nursing homes in Virginia and Maryland the previous year, completed the sale in June 2021.

Ben Cohen, the Connecticut-based CEO of August Healthcare, said his company has improved staffing at the home after taking over operations on Oct. 1 from Accordius Health. Both operators are owned by limited liability companies that include Portopiccolo as a private investor, just as it is in the company that owns the nursing home itself.

Cohen acknowledged that when Accordius operated the home as Karolwood Gardens "it was definitely a difficult time" for the facility because of the COVID-19 outbreak, driven by new variants of the coronavirus disease.

"We're in a really good place with staffing right now," he said, touting the facility's current 5-star rating for staffing by the federal agency that runs the Medicaid program for the poor, elderly and disabled. The home had a 4-star rating for staffing in 2019, the year before it went on the market, and a 5-star staffing rating the month before the sale was completed.

The facility had employed as many as 100 workers when it was owned by the Little Sisters of the Poor, but the workforce had declined to 76 employees at the time of the sale 15 months ago, Cohen said. The home currently employs 63 people, but he said a better measure of its staffing is hours per patient day.

"We've drastically increased hours per patient day," Cohen said.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, gave the facility an overall rating of 2 stars , or below average, the same as it did in 2019 and 2021, the month before the sale. Cohen attributed the below average rating to the inclusion of previous inspection results when the home was still owned by Little Sisters of the Poor.

But the New Yorker story has caught the attention of state lawmakers, who say they want to take another look at imposing minimum standards for nursing homes that rely on reimbursement from state and federal Medicaid funds.

"We should not put money into nursing homes without accountability, and the basic accountability is a staffing standard," said Del. Vivian Watts, D-Fairfax, who first proposed minimum staffing standards for the industry 20 years ago.

"As far as the individual lying there in a nursing home, there's nothing more important than being seen by another human being," Watts said.

Virginia's nursing home industry has fought off repeated efforts to impose minimum staffing standards, favoring a new system of Medicaid financial incentives based on performance that began on July 1 as a different way to improve staffing in the middle of a workforce shortage that has hit long-term care hard.

The industry lost 12,000 employees in Virginia at peak of the crisis in January. Now, its workforce is down by about 9,000 employees. Nationally, the industry projects that it won't reach pre-pandemic employment until 2026.

"There isn't an unwillingness by the facilities to hire staff," said Keith Hare, president and CEO of the Virginia Health Care Association, which represents most of the state's 288 licensed nursing homes. "If you put a staffing standard in place, it's a standard the providers are not prepared to meet."

Cohen, at August Healthcare, declined to take a position on a minimum staffing standard for Virginia nursing homes. "In theory, it sounds good, but I think practically it's difficult to implement anything like that," he said.

State Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, a nurse-practitioner who is running for Congress in the 2nd District, said the lack of adequate staffing is contributing to the workforce shortage in nursing homes by making working conditions intolerable.

"It's the reason why nurses don't come into long-term care or stay in long-term care," said Kiggans, who has spent her career working with geriatric patients in long-term care facilities.

She was upset that the assembly summarily rejected legislation to impose minimum standards in 2021 and earlier this year. She favors across-the-board standards, but the Joint Commission on Health Care endorsed a different approach last fall that would base staffing on the medical condition of residents in each facility.

"It's a shame that didn't go anywhere," Kiggans said. "I don't think that it was granted the hearing it deserved."

Hare, leader of the state nursing home association, said the state has budgeted $262 million to carry out the new value-based purchasing initiative, which will allow homes that meet quality care metrics, including staffing, to receive additional Medicaid reimbursements.

"We've got a program in place, we've got funding in place, let's give the program a chance to work," he said.

Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, said he's "skeptical" of the nursing home industry's argument that the new program will be enough to raise staffing standards without a regulatory floor for facilities that don't staff adequately.

"I think there will be a lot of attention paid to what our next step is," Sickles said.

****

The Little Sisters of the Poor had higher standards than most nursing homes, said Michael Siewers, who served on the home’s board and volunteered there for more than 40 years. He said the facility was always clean, and it didn’t smell of urine or cleaning products. Residents were never left with food dripped on their clothing, and the nuns insisted on transporting them to the dining room for dinner, instead of dropping off trays in their bedrooms. A nun from Spain was known for baking pastries in the kitchen.

“They treated people with dignity and respect,” Siewers said. “That was their mission.”

Because the nuns expected more, finding enough staffers could be difficult, Siewers said. But the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services gave the home high ratings for staffing in the years before the sale. After the home was sold, the board dissolved.

According to health inspections conducted by the Virginia Department of Health and obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch, there were problems with St. Joseph’s Home before the Little Sisters of the Poor sold it.

In February 2021, a month before the sale announcement, inspectors found an 85-year-old resident with Alzheimer’s had accused a charge nurse of hitting her in the head and arm and intimidating her. A report said the nurse had thrown a chair against a dresser, and a nursing aide reported the charge nurse forcibly removed the resident’s soiled clothes, even though the resident fought her and didn’t want help. The charge nurse reportedly yelled and kicked the ripped diaper.

The 85-year-old woman, identified as Resident #15 in the report, told her family she wanted to leave the facility because “she might be killed.”

Under the home's policy at the time, when an accusation of abuse was made, its leaders were required to separate the employee and resident until an investigation was complete. But the home allowed the charge nurse to continue working the floor and never investigated, according to the health department report.

When the director of nursing was asked why she never reported the allegation, she said she forgot. A month later, the Little Sisters of the Poor leadership fired the charge nurse for sleeping on the job.

During the same inspection, a 97-year-old woman who had no mental impairment, told investigators she had been kicked in the shin, but she didn’t remember who kicked her. A third resident developed a bruise on her right hand, and staff said they didn’t know how it happened. The home's policy at the time required those occurrences to be reported, too. But that never happened, according to the inspections.

In April 2022, after August Healthcare began managing the home, health inspectors conducted a review of the facility. They found seven deficiencies, a common number, according to CMS.

The level of harm was listed as minimal – one resident couldn’t access his bathroom while seated in his wheelchair. Another resident missed seven consecutive days of nebulizer treatment because the medication wasn’t available, and no one contacted the doctor to ask for alternative treatments. Days later, the facility fixed all its deficiencies, a follow-up report noted.

CMS, which oversees nursing homes at a national level, adds up all the deficiencies and scores every nursing home from one star, which is the worst, to five stars, which is the best.

Scores for Richmond-area nursing homes are not impressive. Among 30 homes evaluated by CMS, 14 were given one star or “much below average.” Seven homes received two stars, four received three stars, two got four stars and three homes received a score of five stars.

In the years before the sale, the health inspection rating for St. Joseph's Home declined from four stars in 2016 to one star in 2019. But Father Mark Cregan, a lawyer who represented the Little Sisters of the Poor in the sale to Portopiccolo, called the star system a “terrible way of judging a nursing home.” A minor deficiency can bring a home from five stars to one, he said.

“The whole system is kind of crazy,” he added.

***

When the Little Sisters left Richmond in June 2021, they sold the nursing home business, building and 8-acre parcel on Michaels Road for $2.25 million, even though the property was assessed for almost $16 million. The reason Portopiccolo got such a deal, Cregan said, was because the buyers were taking on a money-losing business.

“I’m sure they’re not breaking even now,” Cregan said in an interview.

The Sisters’ mission was to care for poor people, and nearly all the residents were covered by Medicaid, Cregan said. But Medicaid only covered a portion of a resident’s expenses. The rest of the revenue had to come from private donations. The average nursing home loses $35 a day per bed when Medicaid foots the bill, Cregan said. When Accordius bought the home, it took on a $1 million loss on Day 1.

Other nursing homes have a mix of income streams – private payment, Medicare for patients of short-term rehabilitation and Medicaid. Nursing homes that offer short-term rehabilitation are more profitable, because Medicare pays more for short-term help than Medicaid does for long-term care.

In July, August Healthcare announced a multimillion-dollar expansion of the Henrico facility that would include a dialysis center and memory care unit for residents with dementia. "It's really going to be one of the premier short-term [rehabilitation facilities] in Richmond," Cohen said.

After the sale, the quality of care dropped off, said Frank Wayne, who volunteered there for more than 20 years. Employees resigned, leaving fewer nurses to care for residents and fewer maintenance workers to keep up the building. He said the number of activities directors shrank from three to one, though one of the employees who left has since returned.

Before the sale, said Sylvia Wayne, Frank’s wife, going to Little Sisters felt like going home.