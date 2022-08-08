 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richmond firm acquires National Home Healthcare

Care Advantage, headquartered in Richmond, has acquired Herndon-based National Home Healthcare.

It is the 16th acquisition for Care Advantage since 2018 and the fourth skilled care company. Terms were not disclosed.

National Home Healthcare provides Medicare certified, in-home skilled services.

"We have been looking to grow our skilled care presence in the Northern Virginia area for quite some time but wanted to find the right fit. National Home Healthcare carries very similar company values, and our company missions align nicely, which makes this a great addition to our team," said Care Advantage CEO Tim Hanold, in a statement. 

Care Advantage has operations in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and Washington, D.C. 

