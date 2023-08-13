QUESTION: Are there any monitored medical alert devices that don’t require pushing a wearable help button? My 82-year-old father, who lives alone, has fallen twice during the past year but doesn’t like wearing an SOS pendant button.

ANSWER: Yes, several monitored medical alert systems and other technologies on the market have voice-activated capabilities that let seniors call for help using voice commands, without pushing a wearable help button.

These new technologies are helpful for elderly seniors who live alone and forget or prefer not to wear a help button, as well as for those who have physical challenges that make using a help button difficult.

By your dad simply speaking the “wake words,” these devices will connect him to a trained dispatcher at a 24/7 monitoring center who will find out what the problem is and get him the help he needs, whether it’s calling emergency services, or contacting a family member, friend or neighbor to come and help him.

All of these technologies also offer family-caregiver smartphone apps that will help you keep tabs on your dad from afar and notify you know if a problem occurs.

Hands-free medical alerts

Some of the best voice-focused medical alert systems are GetSafe, Aloe Care Health and HandsFree Health.

Rated by U.S. News & World Report as its No. 1 medical alert system for 2023, GetSafe (GetSafe.com) comes with a cellular base console, voice-activated and push wall buttons, an optional personal help button and fall-detection sensors. To call for help, your dad would simply say “Call 911” twice, and he would be connected to GetSafe’s 24/7 monitoring service. Prices for GetSafe start at $79 plus a $30 monthly monitoring fee.

Another highly rated system is Aloe Care Health (AloeCare.com), which comes with a voice-activated Smart Hub and optional wearable help button with fall-detection capabilities. This system would connect your dad to the Aloe Care 24/7 monitoring center by him simply saying “emergency” repeatedly until connected. It can also make voice command nonemergency calls to preassigned contacts. Prices start at $150 plus a monthly fee of $30.

The WellBe by HandsFree Health (HandsFreeHealth.com) is a nice third option to consider. This comes with the WellBe Medical Alert Speaker that would let your dad call for help by saying “OK, WellBe; call emergency.”

WellBe also offers hands-free calling and messaging to contacts, answers health questions, and provides reminders for medications and doctor appointments. It also offers a medical alert watch and pendant (sold separately) with fall-detection capabilities. WellBe starts at $100 plus $20 per month.

Smart home solution

Instead of a traditional medical alert system, another terrific hands-free way to call for help is to get your dad an Amazon Echo device ($50 to $250), and sign him up for Alexa Together (Amazon.com/AlexaTogether). This is a remote caregiving service that will turn his Echo into a medical alert system. To get help, your dad would say, “Alexa, call for help” to be connected to its 24/7 Urgent Response center.

Alexa Together, which costs $20 per month, also works with compatible third-party fall-detection devices, such as Vayyar and AltumView. If a fall is detected, Alexa can ask your dad if he needs help, then connect him to the Urgent Response line and alert his emergency contacts.

Amazon Echo devices also provide a bevy of other features your dad might find useful. For example, they will let your dad make hands-free calls, receive reminders, set timers and alarms, control smart home devices, check the weather, play his favorite music and much more.