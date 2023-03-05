QUESTION: I am interested in possibly donating my body to science when I die. What can you tell me about this, and what would I need to do to set it up?

ANSWER: If you’re looking to help advance medical research and, in the process, eliminate your funeral and burial costs, donating your body to science is a great option to consider. Here’s what you should know.

Body donations

Each year, it’s estimated that 20,000 people donate their whole body, after death, to medical facilities throughout the country to be used in medical research projects, anatomy lessons and surgical practice.

After using your body, these facilities will then provide free cremation and will either bury or scatter your ashes in a local cemetery or return them to your family, usually within a year.

And, just in case you’re wondering, your family cannot be paid for the use of your body. Federal and state laws prohibit it.

Here are a few other things you need to know and check into, to help you determine whether whole-body donation is right for you:

Donation denial: Most body donation programs will not accept bodies that are extremely obese, or those that have infectious diseases, such as hepatitis, tuberculosis, HIV or MRSA. Bodies that suffered extensive trauma won’t be accepted, either.

Organ donation: Most medical school programs require that you donate your body in its entirety. So, if you want to be an organ donor (with the exception of your eyes), you probably won’t qualify to be a whole-body donor, too.

Religious considerations: Most major religions permit individuals to donate both their full body and organs, and many even encourage it. If you are unsure, consult with your pastor or spiritual adviser.

Special requests: Most programs will not allow you to donate your body for a specific purpose. You give them the body, and they decide how to use it.

Memorial options: Most programs require almost immediate transport of the body after death, so there’s no funeral. If your family wants a memorial service, it can have one without the body. Or, some programs offer memorial services at their facilities at a later date without the remains.

Body transporting: Most programs will cover transporting your body to their facility within a certain distance. However, some might charge a fee.

How to proceed

If you think you want to donate your body, make arrangements in advance with a body donation program in your area. Most programs are offered through university-affiliated medical schools. To find one near you, the University of Florida maintains a list of U.S. programs and their contact information at Anatbd.acb.med.ufl.edu/usprograms.

In addition to the medical schools, private organizations, such as Science Care (ScienceCare.com) and Anatomy Gifts Registry (AnatomyGifts.org), accept whole-body donations, too. Some of these organizations will even allow organ donation because they deal in body parts as well as whole cadavers.

Once you locate a program in your area, call and ask to have mailed to you an information-registration packet that will explain how the program works.

To sign up, you’ll need to fill out a couple of forms and return them. But you can always change your mind by contacting the program and removing your name from the registration list. Some programs might ask that you make your withdrawal in writing.

After you’ve made arrangements, tell your family members so they will know what to do and whom to call after your death. It’s also a good idea to tell your doctors, so they know your final wishes, too.