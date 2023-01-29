Savvy Senior: How to cover dental care in retirement

QUESTION: I had dental insurance through my work for many years, but I lost it when I retired and joined Medicare. Where can retirees find affordable dental care?

ANSWER: Unfortunately, about two-thirds of U.S. retirees don’t have dental insurance. Without coverage from traditional Medicare, and with private dental insurance typically costing too much to be feasible, most seniors pay full out-of-pocket prices every time they visit a dentist.

Although there’s no one simple solution to affordable dental care, a variety of options can help cut your costs. Here’s where to look.

Medicare Advantage: Although dental services are mostly excluded under original Medicare, many Medicare Advantage plans provide coverage for dental care, but it’s usually limited. Medicare Advantage plans are government-approved health plans (usually HMOs and PPOs) sold by private insurance companies that you can choose in place of original Medicare. To shop and research Advantage plans in your area, visit Medicare.gov/plan-compare or call (800) 633-4227.

Dental insurance: If you have gum problems and need extensive dental care, a dental insurance plan might be worth the cost versus paying for care yourself. Monthly premiums for individual plans range from about $20 to $80. A typical plan includes two or three cleanings and checkups per year, but these plans will likely have a waiting period – anywhere from a few months to a few years – before coverage for more expensive procedures kicks in. To find dental plans in your area, see eHealthInsurance.com.

Dental savings plans: Although savings plans aren’t as comprehensive as insurance, they are a good option for those who don’t have dental insurance. You pay an annual membership fee – about $80 to $200 – in exchange for 10% to 60% discounts on service and treatments from participating dentists. To find a savings plan, go to DentalPlans.com, where you can search for plans and participating dentists, as well as get a breakdown of the discounts offered, or call (888) 632-5353.

Veterans benefits: If you’re a veteran enrolled in the VA health care program or are a beneficiary of the Civilian Health and Medical Program, the VA offers a dental insurance program that gives you the option to buy dental insurance through Delta Dental and MetLife at a reduced cost. The VA also provides free dental care to vets who have dental problems resulting from service. To learn more about these options, visit VA.gov/dental or call (877) 222-8387.

Cheaper dental care: Because prices can vary by dentist, call multiple providers and compare prices. To get an idea of what different dental procedures cost in your area, see FairHealthConsumer.org. If you’re paying cash, it’s also reasonable to ask your dentist for a discount.

A number of health centers and clinics also provide low-cost dental care to those in need. And nearly all university dental schools and college dental hygiene programs offer dental care and cleanings for about less than half of what you would pay at a dentist’s office. Students who are supervised by their professors provide the care. See TeethWisdom.org to search for a center, clinic or school near you.