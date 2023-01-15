 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Savvy Senior

Savvy Senior: What are good 'reacher-grabber' tools for those with back or hip problems?

QUESTION: Would you recommend some good “reacher-grabber” tools for seniors with back or hip problems who need help picking things up off the ground? I bought a cheap one a few months ago that doesn’t work well, and I would like to find one that does.

ANSWER: A good reacher-grabber is a practical and popular tool for anyone who struggles with injuries, arthritis or loss of mobility. It works like an extension of your arm, allowing you to reach down and pick things up off the floor or ground without bending or stooping. It can also help with reaching and grabbing things in high overhead places and in difficult-to-get-to areas.

But with so many types of reacher-grabbers on the market , finding a good one that works well for you is not always easy. Depending on your needs, here are some top-rated products to consider.

All-purpose: For retrieving small and medium-sized items, the Ettore Grip’n Grab can handle most chores. This 34-inch-long tool has a soft, comfortable trigger handgrip and a rubberized jaw that’s strong enough to lift objects up to 5 pounds and up to 4 inches wide, yet it’s sensitive enough to pick up something as small as a dime. The jaw also rotates and locks at 90 degrees for vertical or horizontal use to help you reach things in awkward spaces.

Lightweight: If you want a reacher primarily for retrieving small, lightweight items around the house, consider the RMS Featherweight the Original Reacher . Available in 32- and 26-inch lengths, it’s made from ultra-lightweight aluminum and has a trigger-style handgrip with a serrated jaw that provides a secure grasp when lifting objects.

It also has a magnet built into the tip for picking up lightweight metal objects, like a paperclip. A small hook (or horn) aids in retrieving things, such as clothes, shoes or keys. It even has a built-in clip on the arm so you can attach it to canes, walkers and wheelchairs. But, because of its super-lightweight design, it doesn’t work well at retrieving heaver items, like canned goods from shelves.

Foldable: For easier storage, the Zayad Reacher Grabber Tool is an option. It’s 32 inches long and has a slip-joint in the arm that allows it to easily fold in half. It also has a soft ergonomic grip with a rubberized, rotating jaw that can lift objects up to 3 pounds and up to 4 inches wide.

Heavy-duty: For heavy-lifting jobs or for outdoor use, there’s the Unger Nifty Nabber. Available in 36- and 48-inch lengths, this sturdy tool has a rubber-coated heavy-duty claw that grips small, large and odd-shaped items with ease. It can lift 8 pounds and also has an ergonomic squeeze-grip handle and a built-in magnet for picking up small metal objects.

You can buy reacher-grabbers at many pharmacies, retail, medical equipment and home improvement stores. However, since they are a specialty item, the selection is limited. Your best bet is to buy one online at Amazon.com, which sells all of the top reacher-grabbers for about $10 to $20. Just type the product name in the search bar to find it.

Jim Miller is editor of the Savvy Senior. Send your senior questions to Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit www.savvysenior.org.

