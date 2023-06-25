QUESTION: Could you recommend some good healthful meal delivery options for seniors who don’t cook or get out much? My 80-year-old father, who lives alone, has a terrible diet, and I worry about his health.

ANSWER: A wide variety of healthful meal delivery options are available to help non-cooking seniors who live at home. Here are several top options to check into.

Community-based programs

To start, find out whether there’s a senior home delivery meal program in your dad’s area. Meals on Wheels is the largest program that most people are familiar with, but many communities offer senior meal delivery programs sponsored by other organizations that go by different names.

To find services available in your dad’s area, visit MealsOnWheelsAmerica.org, which offers a comprehensive directory on its website, or contact the area aging agency near your dad. To get the local number, call the Eldercare Locator at (800) 677-1116.

Most home-delivered meal programs across the United States deliver hot meals daily or several times a week, usually around the lunch hour, to seniors older than 60 who have problems preparing meals for themselves, as well as those with disabilities. Weekend meals, usually frozen, might also be available, along with special diets (diabetic, low-sodium, kosher, etc.).

Most of these programs typically charge a small fee (usually from $2 to $9 per meal) or request a donation; some might be free to low-income seniors who qualify for Medicaid. Some Medicare Advantage plans also cover limited meal service benefits.

Meal delivery service companies

Another great option for your dad is to order him some pre-made meals online from a meal delivery service company. These companies provide a wide variety of tasty meal choices and will usually post the nutrition information for their meals on their websites.

Most companies will also cater to a host of dietary and medical needs, such as low-sodium and low-carb meals, diabetic meals, gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegetarian options. Plus, the ordering process is easy.

Depending on the company you choose, the food arrives either fresh or frozen, and most deliver all across the United States. Prices generally start around $8 to $13 per meal, plus shipping; however, many companies provide discounts or free shipping when you order meals in bulk. And most companies work with Medicaid and some Medicare Advantage plans to help reduce costs.

Some of the best meal delivery companies for older adults, as rated by Verywell Health for 2023, include:

Best variety: Magic Kitchen (magickitchen.com)

Best value: Mom’s Meals (momsmeals.com)

Best for nutrition consultation: BistroMD (bistromd.com)

Best plant-based meals: Mosaic (mosaicfoods.com)

Best gluten-free: ModifyHealth (modifyhealth.com)

Best chef-prepared: CookUnity (cookunity.com)

Best for customization: Snap Kitchen (snapkitchen.com)

For more information on this list and the testing methodology, visit VerywellHealth.com and search “Best Meal Delivery Services for Seniors.”

Grocery stores, restaurants

Depending on where your dad lives, he might also be able to get home-delivered meals from local grocery stores or restaurants.

Some grocery stores offer a selection of pre-cooked meals and foods, including roasted chicken, mashed potatoes, and fresh soups and salads. Contact the grocery stores in your dad’s area to inquire about this option.

Or check with some of his favorite restaurants to see if they offer home delivery, or he could use a restaurant delivery service, such as UberEats.com, DoorDash.com or GrubHub.com.

