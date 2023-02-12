QUESTION: What are the key factors to consider when contemplating retiring abroad? My husband and I will be retiring soon and are interested in moving abroad to a country that’s cheaper and warmer than the United States.

ANSWER: Whatever your reasons for aspiring to retire abroad – a lower cost of living, a better climate or a desire for adventure – you need to do your homework and learn everything you can about the country you’re interested in, since it’s not an easy move. Here are some tips and tools to help you make an informed decision.

Researching tools

If you’re deciding where to retire, InternationalLiving.com and LiveAndInvestOverseas.com are two excellent websites that provide articles, information and lists of the top retirement destinations abroad based on cost of living, climate, health care, housing, visas, infrastructure and more.

Once you pick a country or two that interest you, talk or network with some expats who have made the move you’re considering. They can give you tips and suggestions on many issues, as well as share the advantages and disadvantages and day-to-day reality of living in a particular country. Facebook is a good resource for locating expat groups.

Before committing to a place, experts recommend visiting it multiple times during different seasons to see whether you can envision yourself living there and not just exploring as a tourist. Here are some other factors to explore.

Cost of living: Retiring abroad used to be seen as a surefire way to live beyond your means, and for many countries, it still is. But depending on where you move, the U.S. dollar might not stretch as far as you think. To compare the cost of living in hundreds of cities and countries, use Numbeo.com.

Visa requirements: If you want to spend just part of the year living abroad or are willing to move from country to country, most countries offer a three- or six-month tourist visa, which is easy to get. But if you want to set up permanent residence abroad, you might have to jump over a few more hurdles, depending on where you want to retire. To research visa requirements in the countries that interest you, visit VisaGuide.World.

Health care: Most U.S. health insurance companies do not provide coverage outside the United States, and neither does Medicare. Check with the embassy (see USembassy.gov) of your destination country to see how you can be covered as a foreign resident.

Many countries provide government-sponsored health care that’s inexpensive, accessible and just as good as what you get in the States, or you could buy a policy through Medibroker.com or BupaGlobal.com.

Also know that most people who retire abroad eventually return to the U.S., so experts recommend paying your Medicare Part B premiums. If you drop and resume Part B, or delay initial enrollment, you’ll pay a 10% premium penalty for every 12-month period you weren’t enrolled.

Housing: Buying a home in a foreign country can be complicated, so it’s almost always better to rent first until you’re sure you want to permanently reside there.

Money matters: Opening or maintaining a bank account abroad can also be difficult. You might have to establish a checking account with an institution that has international reach, such as Citibank, or maintain a U.S. bank account that you can access online. Claiming your Social Security benefits, however, should not be a problem since direct deposit is offered ti almost every country in the world. See SSA.gov/international/payments.html.

Taxes: You also need to research tax rules in your prospective countries, and be aware that even if you’re living in another country, as a U.S. citizen, you’ll still most likely need to file an annual U.S. tax return: See IRS.gov/pub/irs-pdf/p54.pdf.