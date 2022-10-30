 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Savvy Senior

Savvy Senior: What you'll pay for Medicare in 2023

QUESTION: I’ve read that retirees will be getting a nice cost-of-living increase in our Social Security benefits next year, but what about Medicare? What will our Medicare Part B monthly premiums and other Medicare costs be in 2023?

ANSWER: From an entitlement program standpoint, 2023 is going to be a good year for retirees. Not only will they receive an 8.7% cost-of-living increase in their Social Security retirement benefits — the largest since 1981 — the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services also recently announced that the Medicare Part B standard monthly premium will be lowered 3% ($5.20), from the current rate of $170.10 per month to $164.90 per month in 2023.

The reduction is a correction to last year’s hefty Part B premium increase, which was larger than it needed to be. The 2022 premium hike of about 14.5% was announced amid uncertainty about the potential impact of a new Alzheimer’s drug, Aduhelm, which threatened to spike Medicare costs. That didn’t happen. The cost of the drug was cut roughly in half from an original $56,000 a year, and Medicare sharply limited coverage. This created a large financial reserve for Part B, allowing the program to reduce next year’s premium.

You’ll also be happy to know that in addition to the premium reduction, the annual deductible for Medicare Part B will also be lowered $7 from $233 in 2022 to $226 in 2023. And if you have a Medicare Part D prescription drug plan, the average premium in 2023 will be about $31.50, which is a 1.8% decrease from $32.08 in 2022.

But the news isn’t all rosy. The deductible for Medicare Part A (hospital coverage) per benefit period (which generally starts when you are admitted to the hospital) will be $1,600 in 2023, up $44 from this year’s $1,556. That applies to the first 60 days of inpatient care. For the 61st through 90th day, the coinsurance will be $400 per day, up from $389 this year. And for days 91 to 150, the charge will be $800 per day (up from $778 in 2022).

And the skilled nursing facility coinsurance for days 21 to 100 will also increase to $200 per day, up from $194.50 in 2022.

Wealthy beneficiary breaks

High-earning Medicare beneficiaries, which make up about 7% of all Medicare recipients, will also receive a break in 2023. Medicare surcharges for high earners are based on adjusted gross income from two years earlier, which means that 2023 Part B premiums are determined by 2021 annual income.

So, if your 2021 income was $97,000 to $123,000 ($194,000 up to $246,000 for married couples filing jointly), your 2023 Part B monthly premium will be $230.80, down from $238.10 in 2022.

Monthly premiums for singles with an income of $123,000 to $153,000 ($246,000 to $306,000 for joint filers) will decrease from $340.20 to $329.70 in 2023.

Individuals earning $153,000 to $183,000 ($306,000 to $366,000 for joint filers) will see their monthly premium decrease from $442.30 to $428.60 in 2023.

For those with incomes of $183,000 to $500,000 ($366,000 to $750,000 for joint filers), their 2023 Part B premium will be $527.50, down from $544.30 in 2022.

And single filers with an income of $500,000 or more ($750,000 or more for joint filers) will pay $560.50 per month next year, versus this year’s premium of $578.30.

High-income beneficiaries with a Medicare Part D prescription drug plan will also pay a little less next year. If their income was over $97,000 ($194,000 for joint filers), they’ll pay a $12.20 to $76.40 monthly surcharge on top of the regular Part D premiums based on their income level.

For more information on Medicare’s 2023 costs, see Medicare.gov/basics/costs/medicare-costs.

Jim Miller is editor of the Savvy Senior. Send your senior questions to Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit www.savvysenior.org.

