Share your story of medical debt

New research shows vaccinating pregnant women helps protect newborns from RSV, a virus that fills hospitals with wheezing babies each fall. Here's what to know.
By the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, fatal heart attacks among adults ages 25-44 soared 29.9% over what was predicted.
TUESDAY, Nov. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 is known to mess with a person's lungs, and can have long-term effects on the brain.
QUESTION: I have attention deficit disorder and have been taking Adderall to treat it since 1995. On my last refill, the pharmacist switched m…
A new species of bacteria that doesn’t normally live in the gut may trigger an immune response so strong that it spreads to the joints.
In the past four years, Virginia has seen more than triple the Black opioid overdose deaths — the highest death rate, by far, of any demographic.
QUESTION: I’ve read that retirees will be getting a nice cost-of-living increase in our Social Security benefits next year, but what about Med…
Whose sex drive is higher: Men or women? Plus, black licorice can be dangerous, and more health news
New researched has determined once and for all who has the higher sex drive. Get that and more news from HealthDay here.
Concerned relatives raced to hospitals in search of their loved ones Sunday as South Korea grieved the deaths of at least 153 people, mostly in their 20s and 30s. They got trapped and crushed after a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul. Tens of thousands of people were believed to have gathered Saturday night in Itaewon for festivities. Witnesses say the streets were so densely clogged with people and slow-moving vehicles that it was practically impossible for emergency workers and ambulances to reach the alley near Hamilton Hotel, as the situation quickly developed into one of the country’s worst disasters in years.
The head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tested positive again for COVID-19. Dr. Rochelle Walensky had mild symptoms Sunday. The 53-year-old first tested positive in mid-October. Walensky took the antiviral drug Paxlovid and later tested negative. The CDC said Monday that symptoms returned over the weekend and Walensky is again in isolation, working and holding virtual meetings. Walensky took over the CDC in January 2021. She is one of several U.S. health officials who have gotten COVID-19.