Shelli Whitehurst woke up at 3 a.m. and realized she couldn’t feel her right arm. For days, she had been sick with fevers, muscle aches and an upset stomach. She had visited three different emergency rooms, but no one could tell her what was wrong.

It must have been a stroke, she told her husband, Frank. She tried to wiggle herself out of bed, but her entire body wouldn’t move. She was paralyzed from the neck down.

Frank called 911, and the EMTs lifted Shelli onto a stretcher. The last thing she remembers is feeling the cool air as they carried her out the door and one EMT telling the driver to get them to the hospital. Now.

Inside the intensive care unit, doctors stuck a long needle into her lower back. The spinal tap revealed Shelli had contracted a rare but deadly disease, West Nile Virus. Frank asked what that meant.

“I don’t know,” the doctor said. “I have to Google it.”

For three months, Shelli, 55, a Chesterfield County resident, was paralyzed, living in hospitals, breathing on a respirator and digesting formula through a tube. It was one of the worst cases of West Nile imaginable.

But she survived.

The ordeal, which began five years ago, changed everything for Shelli and her family. It ended Frank’s career as a police officer and college professor. It uprooted the lives of their children, who left their jobs to care for their mother. One daughter got sick, too, and thought she was dying. The other questioned if she had done enough to help.

Rock bottom came inside an ambulance after Shelli was transferred from one hospital to another. She stopped breathing and had a near-death experience. But God brought her back, she believes, to be a beacon of light in moments of darkness.

“I don’t know who I’m trying to help, but I’m trying every way I can,” she said.

1 in 150 suffer paralysis or death

The first sign came from a turkey named Stella.

Shelli lived in Powhatan County with Frank, her husband of 32 years, and their six children. They raised turkeys and chickens on a 10-acre lot, and on one summer day in 2017, Stella collapsed.

The turkey couldn’t move from the neck down, so the family picked her up and carried her to another cage to care for her. A few days later, Stella stood up and walked, apparently recovered from her paralysis.

The mosquitos were especially bad one night in September. Shelli and her daughter Grace sat on a swing on the back porch, gazing up at the stars.

Two weeks later, Shelli’s illness began. It started with fever, nausea and headaches. Then came the paralysis. The virus caused swelling in her brain – a condition known as encephalitis – and swelling of the tissue around her spinal cord – called meningitis.

West Nile is incredibly rare. There were seven known cases in Virginia in 2022.

But you don’t have to travel to a tropical location to become infected. The virus is incubated by American robins and spread to humans by mosquitos. It tends to pop up in Virginia’s suburbs, often in the evening, around the end of summer.

Most people who contract the virus never get sick. Others experience mild symptoms. An unlucky few – about 1 in 150 – develop a neuroinvasive infection that can lead to paralysis or death.

When Shelli caught West Nile, so did three other Virginia residents, Frank learned. All three died.

The message from doctors was bleak. They told Shelli she wouldn’t live long. An infectious disease doctor discussed the quality of life she could have. The hospice doctor warned her that attempts at treatment might fail.

But Shelli never believed them.

Shelli was trapped in her body, unable to speak and unable to express more than a facial gesture. To communicate with Frank, she clicked her lips, nodded for yes and shook her head for no. Frank pointed to letters on a board until Shelli had spelled out what she wanted.

God won’t give you more than you can handle, she said. “But God knows how to push you to the limit.”

Her near-death experience

Two weeks after she arrived at Johnston-Willis Hospital, Shelli was transferred to a facility in Charlottesville. Inside the ambulance, she died and came back to life, she said. She couldn’t breathe, her skin turned blue and her consciousness slipped away.

The EMT had failed to properly connect her ventilator, she said. Shelli tried to scream, but no sounds came out of her mouth.

That’s when Shelli felt herself leave her body. She heard a voice calling her by her full name, “Michelle, Michelle.”

Then she heard God speak: “No. Go back and help them.” She felt something thrust against her chest, like her center was caving in. She fell back into her body, opened her eyes and was back in the hospital, still paralyzed.

It was a traumatizing moment for her family, Grace said. The doctors at the Charlottesville hospital had revived her, but it’s unclear how. Frank filed a complaint but was told the American Medical Response ambulance staff did nothing wrong.

A spokesperson for AMR declined to comment.

Someone had to be at Shelli’s side 24 hours a day. So Frank retired from his job as a college professor. He and their daughters gave her sponge baths, learned to clean the ventilator in her neck and turned her body every few hours to prevent bed sores.

Taking care of Shelli put Frank in a perpetual state of fatigue.

Their daughter Bethany was 21 at the time and living in Florida. She returned to Richmond and took the night shift, sleeping in a small bed next to her mother. Seeing the strongest person she knew reduced to immobility “almost broke me as a person,” Bethany said.

Bethany took leave from her job, and the bills were piling up. She started a GoFundMe and raised $400, enough to cover one month’s rent. After three months, she could no longer afford to stay in Richmond, and she returned home.

She felt guilty leaving her mother.

West Nile also likely infected Grace, who was then 23. She got sick around the same time as her mother, but a blood test and ultrasound indicated an abnormality in her liver. The doctors told her she had end-stage liver failure, and they suggested a biopsy to confirm.

But Grace declined the procedure, unwilling to accept the small risk she could die as doctors removed a piece of her liver. So she accepted that death was coming and that she would never marry or have a career again. She decided to spend her final months caring for her mother. She would step out of her mother’s room, hurry to the toilet and throw up.

“I’m kind of mourning my life as I’m taking care of her, but that’s the only thing I’d want to be doing,” she said.

As Grace’s stomach pains continued, a doctor suggested removing her gallbladder. During the surgery, the surgeon saw and touched Grace’s liver and found something surprising – the organ wasn’t failing at all. It was perfectly healthy.

Grace probably caught West Nile, too, the surgeon said. But it was too late to conduct a test and know for sure.

She didn’t know whose opinion to believe – the doctors who told her she was gravely ill or the surgeon who claimed her liver was healthy. Grace didn’t want to convince herself she had recovered only to have her hopes dashed.

The lack of consensus “terrifies me,” she said.

Learning to eat Cheetos again

More than once, Shelli was told she would never recover. But three months after her illness began, she started to wiggle her hips. Then she moved the big toe on her left foot. Then her entire left leg. Then she stood up.

She learned how to eat again by carefully lifting a Cheeto with her left hand and placing it in her mouth.

The first time she tried breathing without the ventilator, she gasped and strained for air. After a few minutes, they plugged the ventilator back in. Each day, she spent more time breathing unassisted.

Each time she made a small improvement, her family emphasized it to the staff. If she stopped progressing, the insurance company could stop paying for rehab and send her to a nursing home, which the family decided wasn’t an option. Her family had to fight for her.

Five months after her paralysis began, Shelli moved to a facility in Atlanta where Frank stayed with her 24 hours a day. She walked for the first time in months, holding a bar with a “death grip” and the therapist standing beside her, ready to catch her if she fell.

When Frank entered the room, she shouted, “I walked, I walked, I walked!”

Then she saw the face of a young man who had severed his spinal cord and would never walk again. His face dropped. Shelli resolved to express her joy more quietly next time.

It’s easy to become overwhelmed by a disability, she said – to get angry or to give up hope. Shelli determined never to let those thoughts enter her mind.

Glimpses of reality returned. Shelli learned to paint, to push a bowling ball down a ramp and to tap the keys on a piano. In August of 2018, 11 months after she left her house on a stretcher, she returned home.

The cost of her treatment soared into the millions of dollars – Shelli and Frank don't know the total number. But it never became a burden for them.

Frank’s Anthem insurance from his job at the Virginia State Police covered almost every dollar. They estimate they spent about $6,000 out of pocket, and they gave up their dream of building a vacation home near Lake Gaston.

They had purchased a plot of land overlooking the water, but when Frank retired from teaching, he could no longer make the payments.

Shelli was back home, but life was far from normal. Her immune system was compromised, and she had to protect herself when COVID came.

“I saw no one for a year,” she said.

She stayed in the house every day. During that year, she left only four times to drive around with Frank when they felt stir crazy.

In 2021, Shelli and Frank sold the house and 10 acres in Powhatan and moved into a four-floor apartment building in Chesterfield overlooking Route 288 and the vast suburbs along the James River.

Her right arm still doesn’t move much. The humerus slips out of the socket, causing the arm to dangle. She learned to write, eat and brush her teeth with her left hand. She pulls up the covers with her legs, hits the light switch with her chin and adjusts the thermostat with her nose.

Her next goal: learning how to drive the car. She’s practiced in the open parking lot at a movie theater, but she’s not ready for the road.

She’s found great joy in her three dogs, Rosie, Lucy and Trinity. But there are still a number of annoyances lingering from West Nile. She tires quickly. Unable to control her interior temperature, she sweats and shivers. Some of her hair has fallen out.

Her recovery has been slow. But it’s also been tremendous, Grace said.

“She’s amazing.”

She doesn’t know who she’s trying to help

The apartment is far from ideal. Shelli and Frank are shopping for an adaptive house – one with a wheelchair-accessible shower, lower light switches and lower counter tops.

She scans Zillow every day and speaks to real estate agents, but finding a house in their price range has been impossible. One house looked promising, until she and Frank discovered the driveway was built on the neighbor’s property. A parcel in Fluvanna seemed right – until they learned about the unmarked graves near the property line.

They will likely need to buy an open plot and build a house that meets their needs.

“It’ll happen one day,” Frank said.

There’s a device that would help Shelli greatly – a robotic arm and brace called MyoPro. The patient straps it on, and the MyoPro helps move the weakened arm. But it costs $80,000, and insurance won’t cover it.

Grace decided to stay with her parents. She takes care of the dogs, cleans the apartment and clips her mom’s fingernails.

When she quit her job, Grace put her career as a biologist on hold. She hasn’t been able to find a job in her field since.

Grace still hasn’t undergone the biopsy – which could say definitively that her liver has healed – and she can’t fully explain why. She doesn’t know if God healed her liver, or if the doctors misdiagnosed her. She may never know why the test indicated her liver was failing.

One thing is for sure – she’s happier. She’s no longer so career-focused. Now, family is No. 1.

“I’m ready for happiness,” she said. “Life has gotten way better.”

Bethany regrets not permanently moving back to Virginia when her mom was sick. She could have quit her job, left her apartment and said goodbye to her life in Florida to take care of her mom.

But Shelli tells her she can’t live in the past.

Frank has redefined the purpose of his life and reimagined what retirement is supposed to look like. He once envisioned sitting by the lake and taking it slow.

“If there was a calling for her, it was for me, too,” Frank said.

Shelli believes there’s a reason she didn’t die that day in the ambulance on the way to Charlottesville. God sent her back to help others.

She doesn’t know who she’s trying to help or how to help them. So she tries everything she can think of.

She wrote a book about her journey and hands out copies to people she meets. She joined a Facebook group for West Nile survivors, and she tells them not to give up hope. After all, she’s five years into her recovery and still improving.

She reminds others to wear bug spray or long sleeves.

Along the way, there have been people who started believing in God thanks to Shelli’s story, and their faith means a great deal to her and Frank.

And most importantly, she keeps improving. She’s determined she’ll move her right arm again. One day. The better she gets, the more she can help others.

“I haven’t finished healing yet,” she said.

10 community service projects to do as a team 10 community service projects to do as a team Donation drive Tree planting and pruning Charity walk Grocery and meal packaging Trash cleanup Career day Blood drive Stair climb Care packages Community garden