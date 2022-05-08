The Bon Secours mother and daughter who fought the pandemic side by side

For the past two years, nurse Mary Stuart McIntyre has worked one of the toughest jobs in health care — the night shift at St. Mary’s Hospital intensive care unit. Most COVID-19 patients admitted to the ICU did not survive.

Each morning when work ends, she calls a vice president of the health system and provides a status report.

“You can immediately hear it in my voice if it’s a good night or a bad night,” McIntyre said.

“Stop driving if you’re crying,” the vice president has offered as advice.

It would be unusual for a frontline nurse to phone a vice president for such regular — and personal — calls if the two weren’t mother and daughter. The VP, Dr. Kelly Stuart, oversees ethics for Bon Secours Mercy Health system, which operates 50 hospitals in seven states and Ireland.

For the past two years, McIntyre, 29, and Stuart, 58, have battled the pandemic, working in close proximity, even when COVID forced them to maintain a physical distance. They couldn’t hug for months. When McIntyre visited her mother’s house, Stuart would sit on the porch, and McIntyre stayed in the yard.

“We’re a huggy family,” Stuart said.

The mother worried about her daughter’s mental health. McIntyre had her husband by her side, but her friends were too scared to be around her.

At least McIntyre could call her mother and speak to someone who could relate to treating sick patients — they each have a unique perspective to offer each other.

Stuart has years of experience in health care, and McIntyre brings the view of the boots-on-the-ground nurse seeing patients each day.

***

McIntyre became a nurse in January 2020, so her first few months on the job were baptism by fire. Life in the ICU was scary and unpredictable, particularly early in the pandemic. The recommendations for treating COVID seemed to change by the day.

The staff bonded quickly.

“We were really in it together,” McIntyre said. “It was all we could do.”

Some COVID patients were kept in isolation, and St. Mary’s tried to limit the exposure nurses faced, so she might spend 12 hours in a single patient’s room with no other nurses inside.

McIntyre quickly developed a nurse’s intuition. If a patient’s heart stopped, or if a ventilator malfunctioned, she learned what to do next so she wasn’t caught off guard.

The patients were alone and often died without their families present. Relatives asked her to hold the patient’s hand or play them a song, so she’d pull up the computer and search YouTube for gospel music or the R&B works of Al Green.

When one patient was near death, McIntyre chose “Halo,” a slower, full-throated anthem by Beyoncé. The confluence of emotion brought her and the other medical staffers to tears.

It was easy to forget about caring for herself. She would get so focused on a patient, she wouldn’t realize three or four hours had passed. She always kept a snack nearby.

Twice, McIntyre contracted COVID, and she often asked herself, “What am I doing?”

But never did she wonder if she had chosen the wrong career.

***

The level of disease in patients quickly escalated. Some came to St. Mary’s feeling feverish and short of breath and, in two hours, they would be placed on ventilators.

There was no time to discuss what end-of-life measures the patient wanted, or even what family member would make the decisions. That’s where Kelly Stuart comes in.

When families have ethical questions about treatment, the health system dispatches Stuart to provide advice. She addresses such questions as: If a patient has terminal cancer, but also develops pneumonia, should that patient be placed on a ventilator, extending life slightly?

“Sometimes the answers aren’t easy,” Stuart said. “Just because you can do something doesn’t mean you should do something.”

Stuart began her career as a neonatologist, caring for newborn babies. She married J.E.B. Stuart V, an orthopedic surgeon and the great-great-grandson of the Confederate general who — until July 2020 — was memorialized with a statue on Monument Avenue.

After they married, Kelly Stuart joined her husband in the Army Medical Corps — the pair took their three children to Germany for three years. In 2000, they were vacationing in Italy when J.E.B. was called back to Germany to care for injured American sailors who had been flown there.

The sailors were aboard the USS Cole, a Navy destroyer, when it was attacked by terrorists in Yemen. Seventeen of them died.

Stuart spent her fair share of time reading books and taking tests to get where she is now. In addition to her medical degree, she has three master’s degrees: one in theology, one in public health, and another in negotiation and dispute resolution.

Because she works for a Catholic health system, the ethical decisions she makes are guided by the nonprofit’s principles: preferential treatment is given to the poor, euthanasia is forbidden and the medical staff will never intentionally take the life of an unborn child.

Near the beginning of the pandemic, the question that vexed ethics experts was how to proceed should a hospital run out of ventilators. Stuart consulted with other administrators in the state, but their fears were never realized, and a shortage never occurred.

But one resource did become significantly depleted — staff, especially nurses.

***

McIntyre always knew she was destined for health care. As a teen, she worked as a lifeguard, babysitter and camp counselor, preparing herself for a career as a caregiver.

After college, she applied to 20 different schools to become a physician’s assistant, but got rejected each time. It was the wake-up call she needed — when she was accepted to nursing school at Bon Secours, she buckled down and aced her classes.

Now, she’s enrolled at the University of Virginia to become a nurse practitioner.

McIntyre is the only member of the family who followed her parents into health care. Her sister, Kathleen Stuart, became a paralegal, and her brother, J.E.B. Stuart VI, is an attorney.

Since the number of COVID cases has diminished, the family has resumed weekly meals at the Stuarts’ house. Each participant has their own job — McIntyre brings the salad and dessert. Kelly Stuart cooks the main dish.

In health care, there’s often a gap between frontline workers who see patients and higher-paid administrators who make big-picture decisions, McIntyre said.

Health systems are trying to close that gap, something McIntyre and Stuart get to do every day.