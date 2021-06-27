The People's Pharmacy: Alarming reaction to drug for tardive dyskinesia

QUESTION: My wife has tardive dyskinesia from taking Zyprexa years ago for bipolar disorder. In April 2019, she began taking Austedo for the involuntary movements. Her neurologist helped get a grant, as the med cost over $6,000 a month.

Very quickly her TD symptoms began to improve. Her mouth and tongue movements all but stopped. The dose gradually increased over a month or so. She was able to walk without assistance.

In August 2019, she went downhill fast. She couldn’t walk and lost bowel and bladder control. She couldn’t feed or dress herself. I thought she would need round-the-clock home care.

A few days later, she saw her neurologist. I insisted she discontinue the Austedo, as nothing else had changed over the past months. He agreed.

Within three days, she was back to normal! Unfortunately, the TD came roaring back as well.

It appears to me that there was an interaction with the Depakote she takes. Depakote (divalproex) is listed as possibly interacting, but she was not warned by either her neurologist or the pharmacy.