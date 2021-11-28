The People's Pharmacy: Antibiotic caused long-lasting misery

QUESTION: Recently my urologist prescribed ciprofloxacin for an infection. After a few days, I began having pain in one knee and both hip joints. The urologist told me to discontinue the drug.

The pain worsened, and I had to see my primary care physician. I could not sleep or walk without a cane. My doctor diagnosed tendinitis and referred me to an orthopedic doctor. His diagnosis was peripheral neuropathy.

Despite taking the prescribed anti-inflammatory, I kept getting worse and landed in the emergency room. The doctor there said the initial pain from the neuropathy had changed my gait, setting off back spasms. Along with prescribing a stronger pain medicine, a muscle relaxant and a steroid, he told me this probably started with the ciprofloxacin.

When I looked it up online, I found this medicine is known for causing symptoms like mine. It also has been associated with a risk of aortic aneurysm. Why do doctors keep prescribing it in light of these problems?

ANSWER: We are so sorry you have been put through the wringer. Your doctor was not following the official prescribing guidelines for ciprofloxacin (Cipro).