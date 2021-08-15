The People's Pharmacy: Aspirin did not mix well with Eliquis

The doctor prescribed meds to manage that, but this wasn’t perfect. I started to stay home and skip a lot of activities.

My physician took me off metformin and the GI drugs, and now I’m fine. It’s much better not to worry about bathroom emergencies.

ANSWER: Digestive problems including diarrhea are not uncommon with metformin. The extended release formulation seems less likely to cause this problem. In addition, taking metformin with a meal may help.

QUESTION: Why do they bother measuring your weight at the doctors’ office when no two scales read the same?

At a large practice my wife attends, they have four little cubicles where vitals are taken. Out of curiosity I weighed myself on each scale.

Only one scale was close to my weight compared with our scale at home. The real shocker for me was that there was as much as 5 pounds difference among the scales at the practice. I pointed this out to a manager but have not followed up.

How can they truly control weight management when on the next visit your weight may measure 5 pounds different from the last time, without actually changing? I can see a 1- or 2-pound difference, but 5 pounds? How concerned should we be with this type of error?