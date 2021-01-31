The People's Pharmacy: Beware bleeding crisis from baby aspirin

QUESTION: I had to be hospitalized and received four units of blood because of a gastrointestinal bleed. The doctors at the hospital think it was caused by taking a baby aspirin every day for the past 10 years. I was following orders from my primary care physician.

Now I’m afraid to take anything. If a baby aspirin could make my hemoglobin drop and require hospitalization, what would a stronger drug do? How can we know if following doctor’s orders will cause problems like this?

ANSWER: All medications, including over-the-counter drugs, have the potential to cause side effects. Aspirin and other NSAID-type pain relievers (diclofenac, ibuprofen, meloxicam, naproxen, etc.) can cause stomach irritation and bleeding ulcers.

Always ask your physician about the pros and cons of any drug that’s prescribed.

QUESTION: I have suffered from rosacea for years. After I used metronidazole for too long and found it ineffective, my doctor recommended Soolantra.

When the drugstore wanted $298 for a little tube, I researched the main ingredient (ivermectin). You can get a large tube of ivermectin paste at twice the strength for about $2.50 or less from veterinary supply stores. It’s used to treat horses for various types of worms.