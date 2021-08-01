The People's Pharmacy: Breakthrough COVID-19 infections from wedding

To better answer your question, we would need to have the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention monitoring breakthrough COVID-19 infections in nonhospitalized individuals. At this point, though, the CDC is counting only hospitalized patients.

QUESTION: My son was given prednisone at a walk-in clinic for a sinus infection. After only one dose, he had a horrible reaction: racing heartbeat, anxiety and sleeplessness.

After an entire week, he still struggles to get even four hours of sleep. The other symptoms are dissipating, but the insomnia is still a problem. The worst thing is that the doctor didn’t bother to tell him about such side effects.

ANSWER: Corticosteroids like prednisone are notorious for interfering with sleep. Doctors don’t always mention insomnia as a side effect of medications. Scores of other drugs, from albuterol for asthma to ziprasidone (Geodon) for psychiatric problems, can also disturb sleep.

QUESTION: I am very angry about the way the Food and Drug Administration handled Chantix side effect information. My doctor was not aware that this drug could cause serious psychiatric side effects.