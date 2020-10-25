The People's Pharmacy: Can genetic tests reduce risks of anesthesia?

QUESTION: I am super sensitive to anesthesia. I can’t tolerate more than 0.25 milligram of lorazepam. A colonoscopy can leave me foggy for days. After general anesthesia for sinus surgery, I needed a month to recover from the brain fog.

The last time I had a colonoscopy, I persuaded the anesthetist to use straight propofol, with good results.

I am in good health except for my thyroid. Its numerous large nodules may require surgery. I’m extremely apprehensive. Would genetic testing help identify either drugs I should avoid or those that would be better suited?

ANSWER: We were fascinated by your question and quite surprised to discover so little research appears to have been done in this regard. Two decades ago, an expert in the field of personalized medicine shared his vision that all of us would soon carry a card coded with our genetic susceptibility to drugs. It would make tailored prescribing much easier. His dream has yet to be realized.

Research has shown that certain genetic profiles are associated with delayed recovery from general anesthesia (Pharmacogenomics, Sept. 1, 2018). Before your surgery, request a consultation with the anesthesiologist. Your history, as you have outlined it, will be helpful and may inspire a pharmacogenomic test to tailor your anesthesia and recovery.