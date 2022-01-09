The People's Pharmacy: Can you get an extra booster against COVID-19?

I have a short list of safety strategies I give to friends and family who need hospitalization:

1. Don’t go to hospital unless you really have to.

2. While in hospital, question everything. If you can’t do that yourself, have someone with you who can.

3. Get out as fast as possible.

ANSWER: Thanks for your succinct advice. Before COVID-19, it was estimated that medical errors were the third-leading cause of death in the U.S. (BMJ, May 3, 2016).

We’re glad you found our book “Top Screwups” helpful even in New Zealand. In it, we try to give people the tools they need to avoid health care harm. Those who are interested may find it in their public library or in the Books section of the store at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

QUESTION: Thank you for posting articles about Xyzal withdrawal on your website. I am currently going through that awful process.

Since stopping Xyzal, I have been breaking out in hives throughout the day on my arms, stomach, legs, hands and chest. I was searching my brain for what I could possibly be allergic to. Had I changed detergents? (No.) Eaten anything unusual? (No.)