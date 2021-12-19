The People's Pharmacy: Cough medicine creates dangerous interaction

Investigators found that nearly 8% of the patients in an intensive care unit met criteria for serotonin syndrome, though none of them had been diagnosed (Journal of Critical Care, June 2021). Most of these patients had taken at least two serotonergic drugs, including ondansetron (Zofran), tramadol (Ultram), dextromethorphan or chlorpheniramine.

QUESTION: My Medicare Advantage Plan is always trying to get me to have my medicines mailed because it is cheaper. Instead, though, I get my prescriptions filled locally, where I know my pharmacist.

One time, a doctor prescribed me a new drug. Since I was in a hurry, I stopped at the nearest pharmacy. However, when they quoted the price, I said, “Oh, no!”

I drove a few blocks farther and went to my usual pharmacist. When he looked at the prescription, he told me my insurance would not cover it. However, they would cover an alternative, and he named it. Then he advised me to call the doctor to see if that would work as a substitute.

I did, and she prescribed it. I am still using this medicine, which is working well. That’s the reason I refuse to buy my medicines through the mail. The slight extra cost is well worth it.