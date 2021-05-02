The People's Pharmacy: COVID-19 vaccine eased long-lasting shoulder pain

QUESTION: Someone wrote to you about joint pain going away after the Moderna vaccination. I have a similar story.

About five years ago, as I walked to the tailgate of my own truck, another truck rolled toward me. The parking brake on a truck must not have been set. It slammed into my truck, pinning my left shoulder between both trucks’ brake lights and bending my bumper.

My entire arm turned yellow and purple. I could not even lift a coffeepot. Years of therapy have not stopped the pain.

This spring, I received the J&J vaccination in my left shoulder (the injured one). Eight days later, I had no pain, but I did not know why. After reading your article, it all made sense. I’ve now had six weeks of relief and am crossing my fingers that it continues.

ANSWER: Several weeks ago, we heard from a few readers that the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 unexpectedly eased restless legs syndrome. Then others began to report improvements in joint pain after vaccination. Not everyone experienced benefit, though. We have received a few comments indicating increased pain in joints after vaccination. At this point, there is not enough data to discern a consistent pattern.