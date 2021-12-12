 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The People's Pharmacy: Did shingles vaccine also prevent cold sores?
0 Comments
The People’s Pharmacy

The People's Pharmacy: Did shingles vaccine also prevent cold sores?

  • 0

QUESTION: I believe the herpes virus that causes cold sores or fever blisters is similar to the virus causing shingles. Ever since I received the two-shot lifetime shingles vaccination, I have had dramatically fewer cold sores. Have there been any studies to back up my observation?

ANSWER: We could find no clinical trials addressing your question. We did discover that you are not the only person to report fewer cold sores after shingles vaccinations. A report in the Proceedings of UCLA Healthcare (Vol. 20, 2016) describes two cases similar to yours. The author doubted that there was any link, however.

The same oral antiviral medicines used to treat cold sores (acyclovir, famciclovir, valacyclovir) are used to shorten a bout of shingles. Both viruses are in the herpes family. The key to success is treating an outbreak early, as soon as the first symptom appears.

QUESTION: Recently I began taking Pepcid for acid reflux and shortly after developed restless leg syndrome while sleeping (or trying to sleep). Intrigued, I did some research and found that acid blockers can indeed cause RLS in susceptible individuals. Perhaps other readers might want to know about this possible reaction.

ANSWER: Restless leg syndrome is the name given to an irresistible urge to move the legs. Victims often complain of a “creepy-crawly” sensation. The cause remains mysterious. This condition (technically known as Willis-Ekbom syndrome) can interfere with sleep.

Thanks for including a reference for the recent article published in Sleep (April 2021). The scientists looked for low iron stores among blood donors in the United States and Denmark. That’s because iron deficiency has been associated with RLS (Nature Reviews. Disease Primers, Nov. 3, 2021). Although they did find that people taking acid-suppressing drugs (including proton pump inhibitors, or PPIs) were more likely to suffer RLS, they discovered no link with iron levels.

QUESTION: I was prescribed meloxicam for pain and inflammation. After just one day, my blood pressure went from my typical reading of 120/75 up to 210/131.

I discontinued the prescription immediately. The same thing had happened to my mother when she was prescribed Celebrex.

Anyone prescribed NSAID-type arthritis medicines ought to be very careful. You should self-monitor your blood pressure closely in the first few days, because by the time you get back in to see your provider you could have already had a stroke or heart attack.

ANSWER: You describe a well-known but often overlooked adverse drug reaction. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, or NSAIDs, can raise blood pressure. This includes over-the-counter pain relievers, such as ibuprofen or naproxen, as well as prescription medications, such as celecoxib (Celebrex), diclofenac (Voltaren) and meloxicam (Mobic).

An article in JAMA Internal Medicine (Nov. 22, 2021) noted that people taking antidepressants, NSAIDs, steroids or estrogens are more likely to have uncontrolled high blood pressure or need extra blood pressure medicines.

This is the time of year people start sniffling and sneezing because of colds and influenza. Oral decongestants, such as phenylephrine or pseudoephedrine, can also raise blood pressure.

In their column, Joe and Teresa Graedon answer letters from readers. You can email them via their website: www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

© 2021 King Features Syndicate Inc.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Do you ever wonder why you sneeze after you eat?

Related to this story

Most Popular

San Francisco's vaunted tolerance dims amid brazen crimes
Health

San Francisco's vaunted tolerance dims amid brazen crimes

  • Updated

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Politically liberal San Franciscans are used to living cheek by jowl with open drug use, feces-infested streets and petty crime. But a surge in home break-ins and brazen shoplifting has some residents feeling that the city they fell in love with is in decline.

San Francisco's vaunted tolerance dims amid brazen crimes
Health

San Francisco's vaunted tolerance dims amid brazen crimes

  • Updated

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Caitlin Foster fell in love with San Francisco's people and beauty and moved to the city a dozen years ago. But after repeatedly clearing away used needles, other drug paraphernalia and human feces outside the bar she manages, and too many encounters with armed people in crisis, her affection for the city has soured.

Shortage of snowplow drivers hampers states as storms arrive
Health

Shortage of snowplow drivers hampers states as storms arrive

  • Updated

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — More U.S. drivers could find themselves stuck on snowy highways or have their travel delayed this winter due to a shortage of snowplow drivers — a reality that could hit home Friday as winter storms start dumping snow from the Intermountain West to the Upper Great Lakes.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News