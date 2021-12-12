The People's Pharmacy: Did shingles vaccine also prevent cold sores?

QUESTION: I believe the herpes virus that causes cold sores or fever blisters is similar to the virus causing shingles. Ever since I received the two-shot lifetime shingles vaccination, I have had dramatically fewer cold sores. Have there been any studies to back up my observation?

ANSWER: We could find no clinical trials addressing your question. We did discover that you are not the only person to report fewer cold sores after shingles vaccinations. A report in the Proceedings of UCLA Healthcare (Vol. 20, 2016) describes two cases similar to yours. The author doubted that there was any link, however.

The same oral antiviral medicines used to treat cold sores (acyclovir, famciclovir, valacyclovir) are used to shorten a bout of shingles. Both viruses are in the herpes family. The key to success is treating an outbreak early, as soon as the first symptom appears.

QUESTION: Recently I began taking Pepcid for acid reflux and shortly after developed restless leg syndrome while sleeping (or trying to sleep). Intrigued, I did some research and found that acid blockers can indeed cause RLS in susceptible individuals. Perhaps other readers might want to know about this possible reaction.