The People's Pharmacy: Diuretics lower chance of kidney stones

ANSWER: Methylprednisolone (Medrol) is a powerful corticosteroid. The Dosepak you received provides a loading dose that is gradually tapered over several days.

Doctors often prescribe a short course of treatment with drugs like prednisone or methylprednisolone to treat serious inflammation. This kind of “burst” dosing is used for rashes, back pain, sinusitis, bronchitis and a range of allergic reactions.

Many health professionals assume that such steroid treatment is safe. But the reactions you describe are not uncommon. Researchers from Taiwan report that even a short course of treatment with corticosteroids can lead to bleeding ulcers, sepsis and heart failure (Annals of Internal Medicine, Sept. 1, 2020). Doctors should warn about potential steroid side effects, even when such drugs are prescribed for short periods of time.

QUESTION: I complained to my gastroenterologist about having lots of gas. He asked if I chew sugarless gum — I responded yes. I did not know that sugarless gum contains sorbitol, which can cause gas.

ANSWER: Sorbitol, maltitol, mannitol, xylitol and other “sugar alcohols” are sweet but not as caloric as sugar. Consequently, they may be used instead of sugar in certain diet desserts, candies or chewing gum. Because our bodies don’t absorb these compounds, they provide fodder for our intestinal bacteria to create gas or diarrhea. While most people can tolerate such foods in moderation, some are more sensitive and should avoid them.