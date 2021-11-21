The People's Pharmacy: Do COVID-19 vaccines vanquish warts?

QUESTION: I’d like to add my name to the people who have had warts disappear after getting the COVID-19 vaccine. I’ve had a wart on the knuckle of my right forefinger for many years. It was crusty and very ugly.

I got the Moderna vaccine on Oct. 4, 2021, and had many unpleasant side effects. However, when I read about people whose warts disappeared, I looked down at my finger. My wart was no longer crusty. Since then, it has healed, leaving only a slight red place on my finger.

ANSWER: We have searched the medical literature and could find only one article that linked the disappearance of warts to COVID-19 vaccination (Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology, Oct. 26, 2021). In this case report, a woman with long-standing warts on her right thumb saw them disappear after COVID-19 vaccination.

On the other hand, we have heard from several readers about warts going away following vaccination. A possible explanation would be that stimulating the immune system leads to activation against wart-causing viruses.

QUESTION: I was taking the antihistamine cetirizine every night for allergies and to help with insomnia. My husband was taking Benadryl for better sleep.