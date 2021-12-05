The People's Pharmacy: Do not put Vicks VapoRub on your hemorrhoids

QUESTION: I am 13 weeks pregnant. I was constipated for two days, but today I had bad diarrhea. As a result, I developed a super uncomfortable hemorrhoid.

Two over-the-counter medicines didn’t work. The pain was horrible, and the area was both itchy and swollen. I couldn’t take it anymore, so I told my dad about my problem. He said that my grandpa used to apply Vicks VapoRub.

I could hardly believe this, but I figured what the heck. To my surprise, it worked. I feel so much better!

ANSWER: Vicks VapoRub is an unorthodox hemorrhoid remedy, but many readers agree with you that it can soothe pain and relieve itching. Others, however, have complained that it produces a feeling of spontaneous combustion in the nether region. One reader described his butt discomfort this way: “Mayday, tail on fire!”

As a result of such comments, we have discouraged use of Vicks on that area of the anatomy. The makers of VapoRub state quite clearly that it is “for external use only” and should not be used “on wounds or damaged skin.”