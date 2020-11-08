The People's Pharmacy: Do statins cause leg cramps?

QUESTION: I was on rosuvastatin for eight months. During that time, I repeatedly complained to my doctor about severe leg cramps. They finally got so bad that he let me stop the statin.

Within two weeks, all muscle cramps were gone. What really amazed me, though, were the other things that also changed: My balance improved, my tinnitus improved, my vertigo disappeared, my energy increased and my depression disappeared. That was seven months ago, and none of these rosuvastatin side effects has returned.

I have changed my diet, mostly following the Mediterranean plan except that I hate fish, and avoid all sugar, which has dropped my cholesterol to perfect levels. I’m horrified that doctors are so unwilling to listen to their patients as to multiple unpleasant or dangerous side effects of statins.

ANSWER: Some of the symptoms you describe are listed in the official prescribing information for rosuvastatin (Crestor). They include dizziness, depression and lack of energy (asthenia). Although there is a recognition that statins can cause muscle pain, tenderness and weakness, there is no specific mention of leg cramps. That said, dozens of visitors to our website report severe leg cramps associated with statins.