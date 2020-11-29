The People's Pharmacy: Do touchless thermometers work?

The authors reported that the “higher dose influenza vaccine was not more effective than the standard dose in lowering the risk of death or hospitalizations from heart or lung-related illnesses.”

QUESTION: After I read on your website that lisinopril could cause hand tremors, I asked my doctor to change my blood pressure medication. I had been on HCTZ/lisinopril for at least 10 years. She said she hadn’t heard of any connection between the two and suggested I see a neurologist. I said, let’s try changing my medication first.

She increased my HCTZ to 25 mg. I took no other medication. Within three days, my hand tremors were essentially gone. I was able to polish my own fingernails. Thank you for bringing this information forward.

ANSWER: A dry cough is the most common complication of ACE inhibitors like lisinopril. We’re not surprised that your doctor was unaware of tremor as a side effect. Most electronic drug databases that physicians rely on don’t list this adverse reaction.

We too were unaware of it until a reader reported hand tremor associated with lisinopril. When we checked the Food and Drug Administration-approved prescribing information, we found that tremor is a recognized reaction, though it is considered rare.

It’s good that you have found that the diuretic hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) alone is effective for you. Keeping blood pressure under control is important to protect your heart and your brain.