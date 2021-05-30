The People's Pharmacy: Do you absorb alcohol from hand sanitizers?

We have heard from some experts that the vaccine might even help overcome some of the symptoms of post-COVID syndrome, or PCS. According to Yale Medicine (April 12, 2021): “As more people get vaccinated, a surprise discovery has been that the vaccines seem to provide relief for some patients with what’s being called ‘long COVID’ (when symptoms linger for weeks or even months). ... As many as 30% to 40% of those who get the vaccine have reported improvements to their symptoms.”

QUESTION: Can you give me at least three good remedies for gas? My marriage is in jeopardy. I’ve tried GAS-X during each meal and two or three tablets between meals, to no effect.

ANSWER: First, you might want to keep a “fart chart.” By creating a diary of what you have eaten and how many times you pass gas, you may be able to determine which foods are causing your distress. Then you can try eliminating them to see if that helps.

Second, consider an over-the-counter product, such as Beano. It contains the enzyme alpha-galactosidase that helps break down oligosaccharides in foods such as beans and broccoli.

Third, you may wish to consult a gastroenterologist to find out if you could have lactose intolerance or celiac disease. If you are unable to digest milk sugar or gluten, you will have to modify your diet. Pills that contain the enzyme lactase may help with gas-induced lactose intolerance.