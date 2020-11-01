The People's Pharmacy: Does a flu shot make sense this year?

We do think a flu shot would be prudent. Generally speaking, nurses are well trained in how to administer vaccinations. We have received many complaints about shoulder and arm pain from ineptly given shots.

QUESTION: About 10 years ago, my husband’s CRP level was high, and his vitamin D was low (in the 20s). His physician said he needed a high dose of vitamin D, so he took 5,000 units a day.

Six months later, his vitamin D level was over 40, and his CRP had dropped to normal. He was taking fish oil daily as well. His doctor was quite surprised at the improvement in his CRP at the next office visit.

ANSWER: CRP stands for C-reactive protein, a biomarker for inflammation in the body. High levels are associated with heart disease as well as infection, injury or autoimmune disorders, such as rheumatoid arthritis or ulcerative colitis.

It’s great that your husband was able to lower his CRP by taking vitamin D and fish oil. There is evidence that vitamin D supplements can help lower inflammation (Biological Trace Element Research, Sept. 21, 2020).

QUESTION: My wife takes a blood thinner. If she gets a tiny scratch, it bleeds and bleeds. We’ve tried black pepper, but it doesn’t help. What else would work?

ANSWER: Ask her doctor to check that her dose of anticoagulant is appropriate. If all is well, she might want to stock up on a product called WoundSeal. This over-the-counter powder contains a polymer that mixes with blood to quickly form a scab and stop bleeding. If your pharmacy doesn’t carry it, you can order it online at WoundSeal.com.