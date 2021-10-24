The People's Pharmacy: Does aspirin protect against COVID-19 complications?

Last month, I switched to taking them at bedtime, and I have seen a significant improvement with less variable results. The only exceptions were when I was doing taxes or trying to transfer files from an old computer to a new one. Once those two ugly things were done, I was back to steady and good.

ANSWER: Thanks for sharing your experience. Research has shown that bedtime may be better for taking blood pressure medicines (European Heart Journal, Dec. 21, 2020).

There is one very important exception. People with glaucoma should not take their blood pressure pills in the evening (Expert Opinion on Pharmacotherapy, December 2020). If blood pressure drops too low overnight, glaucoma can worsen. (Journal of Glaucoma, April 2021).

QUESTION: Why is pancreatitis seldom listed as a side effect of statins? I took statins for many years and suffered from many of the side effects you described in a recent column. One serious complication you didn’t address is pancreatitis.

After a year of acute pancreatitis attacks, three different GI specialist exams and numerous tests and hospitalizations, the specialists determined that the cause was atorvastatin. I discontinued atorvastatin nine months ago and have not had another pancreatitis attack. Pancreatitis is only rarely listed as a statin side effect.