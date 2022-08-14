 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The People’s Pharmacy

The People's Pharmacy: Dog's medicine shipped better than human drugs

  • 0

QUESTION: Our dog was recently bitten by a copperhead snake. The veterinarian prescribed an antibiotic to keep the wound from becoming infected. She added an NSAID for pain.

To protect his stomach, she recommended omeprazole and a veterinary probiotic. The probiotic arrived by FedEx inside an insulated envelope with a cold pack and a temperature monitoring device. Even though it was hot out, the monitor showed that the medicine had never become too warm.

Why don’t my mail order human medicines have temperature-monitoring devices enclosed so I can verify that they did not become overheated in transit?

ANSWER: You raise a fascinating issue. If some veterinary products are shipped with temperature monitors, why not human medications? We think the Food and Drug Administration should require that all drugs shipped during the summer or winter should have such devices in the packages, even though it might cost a bit more.

People are also reading…

QUESTION: You’ve written about the dangers of Lp(a). Doctors should absolutely test for this cardiac risk factor. Patients should insist on it.

My husband was a thin runner with low lipids and triglycerides; yet, he had a heart attack. We learned that his Lp(a) level was high.

Three cardiologists said that wasn’t important. One even said statins lower it. My husband consulted a fourth cardiologist, took niacin and lowered his level.

Lp(a) are sticky lipids, so when there is turbulence in your arteries, for whatever reason, they glue things together and cause blood clots that can block arteries.

ANSWER: There is strong evidence that Lp(a), which is also referred to as lipoprotein(a), can increase the risk for heart attacks and strokes (Biomedicines, July 2021). In addition, high levels of Lp(a) are linked to aortic valve calcification (European Heart Journal, July 23, 2022).

The cardiologist who suggested that statins lower Lp(a) was mistaken. In fact, statins raise this risk factor for heart disease (European Heart Journal, Jan. 1, 2020). This might explain why some people who eat right, exercise and even take statins could still have heart attacks.

QUESTION: In your reply to the person who is using over-the-counter Primatene Mist for asthma, I’m surprised that you didn’t mention the dangers of overuse. As a pulmonary clinical nurse specialist, I cared for several people who landed in the intensive care unit because of cardiac stimulation from this drug. Our practice never recommended its use.

ANSWER: The active ingredient in Primatene is epinephrine (adrenaline). It opens airways but also stimulates the heart.

The over-the-counter label cautions consumers that using more than directed can be dangerous to the cardiovascular system. Thank you for reinforcing that warning.

Prescription bronchodilators containing albuterol also can stimulate the heart and raise blood pressure. The official prescribing information notes that: “Fatalities have been reported with excessive use of inhaled sympathomimetic drugs in patients with asthma.”

In their column, Joe and Teresa Graedon answer letters from readers. You can email them via their website: www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

©2022 King Features Syndicate Inc.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jennette McCurdy rises above childhood trauma with new book

Jennette McCurdy rises above childhood trauma with new book

Jennette McCurdy, who co-starred in Nickelodeon shows “iCarly” and its spin-off “Sam & Cat,” has written a book called “I'm Glad My Mom Died.” McCurdy tells about growing up with an abusive mother who she says pushed her into showbiz, encouraged her to starve herself and who insisted upon bathing her daughter into her late teens. Debra McCurdy died in 2013 from complications of cancer. It's taken McCurdy years of therapy to get to the point where she is able to not only share her story, but laugh about parts too. She also hosts a podcast called “Empty Inside” and says she no longer has an eating disorder.

CDC drops quarantine, distancing recommendations for COVID

CDC drops quarantine, distancing recommendations for COVID

The nation’s top public health agency is relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines and dropping the recommendation that Americans quarantine themselves if they come into close contact with an infected person. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also said Thursday that people no longer need to stay at least 6 feet away from others. The changes come more than 2 1/2 years after the start of the pandemic. They are driven by a recognition that an estimated 95% of Americans 16 and older have acquired some level of immunity, either from being vaccinated or infected.

Japan PM purges Cabinet after support falls over church ties

Japan PM purges Cabinet after support falls over church ties

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has reshuffled his Cabinet in a bid to distance his administration from the conservative Unification Church over its ties to the assassinated leader Shinzo Abe and senior ruling party members. The reshuffle was the second in just 10 months since Kishida took office. He says it's important to gain people’s trust and that the new Cabinet included only those who agreed to strictly review their ties to the church and help the victims of the allegedly fraudulent religious businesses. Abe’s assassination on July 8 and its impact on politics increased uncertainty as public support for Kishida’s Cabinet plunged. Seven ministers were removed including Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, Abe’s younger brother. The church leader criticized Kishida's purge.

Tests show Indiana 3rd graders below normal reading levels

Tests show Indiana 3rd graders below normal reading levels

New standardized test results show reading levels of Indiana’s younger students have improved just slightly but still remain below results from before the pandemic. Data released Wednesday from an Indiana Department of Education reading assessment given to third graders shows nearly one in five students “have not mastered foundational reading skills by the end of third grade.” It’s another indication that students have not quite cleared the hurdles of coronavirus pandemic learning losses, as those across all grade levels struggle to succeed after navigating transitions to online learning and adapting to current teacher shortages.

In Biden's big bill: Climate, health care, deficit reduction

In Biden's big bill: Climate, health care, deficit reduction

The biggest investment ever in the U.S. to fight climate change. A hard-fought cap on out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for people in the Medicare program. A new corporate minimum tax to ensure big businesses pay their share. And billions leftover to pay down federal deficits. All told, the Democrats’ “Inflation Reduction Act” may not do much to immediately tame inflationary price hikes. But the package approved by Congress and headed to the White House for President Joe Biden’s signature will touch countless American lives with longtime party proposals. Here's a look at what's in the estimated $740 billion economic package.

Watch Now: Related Video

Are you ready to retire? Here's how to tell

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News