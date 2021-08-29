The People's Pharmacy: Don't worry about vitamin D and metformin

QUESTION: Is it true that metformin depletes vitamin D levels? Should patients taking metformin for Type 2 diabetes also take a vitamin D supplement?

ANSWER: A randomized controlled trial that lasted more than a year answered this question (Diabetes, Obesity & Metabolism, August 2018). After 16 months, participants taking metformin did not have significantly different blood levels of vitamin D (25 hydroxyvitamin D) compared with those on placebo. The authors conclude: “Our results show that metformin doesn’t lead to vitamin D deficiency.”

On the other hand, people taking metformin may not have adequate vitamin B12 (World Journal of Diabetes, July 15, 2021). Patients should request periodic testing and, if deficient, they should take a supplement under medical supervision.

QUESTION: My doctor prescribed Humira for ankylosing spondylitis, and I took it for several years. While it made a huge improvement in my life, I noticed that I was much more susceptible to colds and minor infections. If anyone at work had the sniffles, I could almost guarantee I would have those symptoms in a couple of days.