 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The People’s Pharmacy

The People's Pharmacy: Fish oil eases inflammation but is linked to atrial fibrillation

  • 0

QUESTION: I’ve been suffering from an undiagnosed rheumatic disorder for five years. Since my eyes were affected, I started taking fish oil.

A few months later, I developed an irregular heart rhythm and read your article about the link with fish oil. I stopped the fish oil, and several days later, the situation improved. Can you tell me more about fish oil and heart rhythm disturbances?

ANSWER: Scientists have conducted a number of randomized placebo-controlled trials to determine whether the omega-3 fats in fish oil have cardiovascular benefits. One study with more than 8,000 people at high risk for heart attacks tested icosapent ethyl (Vascepa), a prescription drug that acts like eicosapentaenoic acid, or EPA, one component of fish oil (New England Journal of Medicine, Nov. 10, 2018). This medicine significantly reduced the chance of a heart attack or stroke. However, it also slightly increased the likelihood of atrial fibrillation, or AFib.

Investigators recently analyzed data from a trial that included more than 1,000 elderly Norwegian heart attack survivors (Journal of Internal Medicine, Jan. 4, 2022). People whose blood levels of EPA increased the most were least likely to develop serious heart problems, but they did have a higher risk of AFib.

People are also reading…

QUESTION: I was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis at age 70. Mesalamine controls most of the symptoms except gassiness and bloat. Simethicone doesn’t help.

I tried Lactaid, and the impact was immediate and amazing. I have never had a sensitivity to dairy, so this puzzles me. I don’t know why it works, but I’m glad it does!

ANSWER: The sugar in dairy products (lactose) can cause symptoms such as gassiness, bloating, cramps and diarrhea for people who lack the enzyme lactase. Lactaid supplies that enzyme if taken at the same time as the lactose-containing food.

Many people may not realize that they are lactose intolerant. According to the National Library of Medicine, about 30 million Americans develop this condition. You may not have realized you were susceptible until you started adding lactase to your regimen.

QUESTION: Is there still a problem with generic Wellbutrin? I take bupropion for depression and am getting no relief from my most recent prescription. I wonder if the manufacturer is not doing a good job. Do you have any advice?

ANSWER: We first started hearing about problems with generic Wellbutrin early in 2007. People who had been switched from Wellbutrin XL 300 to the first generic version of this drug reported problems. Many experienced side effects such as anxiety, dizziness, nausea, tremor, headache, irritability and insomnia. They often reported a return of depression, and some became suicidal.

We brought this to the Food and Drug Administration’s attention, and five years later, the agency determined that a number of generic bupropion products were not bioequivalent to the brand name.

We have again begun to hear complaints from other readers about generic bupropion problems. Although brand-name Wellbutrin is outrageously expensive in the United States, you can purchase this brand-name drug for far less from a legitimate Canadian pharmacy.

In their column, Joe and Teresa Graedon answer letters from readers. You can email them via their website: www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

© 2022 King Features Syndicate Inc.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Colorado mom fatally abused child, gets 16-year prison term

Colorado mom fatally abused child, gets 16-year prison term

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado mother who fatally abused her 7-year-old daughter and lied about her health to get handouts from charities worth at least $100,000 was sentenced to 16 years in prison as part of a plea deal that threw out murder charges.

Police records complicate Herschel Walker's recovery story

Police records complicate Herschel Walker's recovery story

WASHINGTON (AP) — One warm fall evening in 2001, police in Irving, Texas, received an alarming call from Herschel Walker’s therapist. The football legend and current Republican Senate candidate in Georgia was “volatile,” armed and scaring his estranged wife at the suburban Dallas home they no longer shared.

Biden puts focus on drug prices in fight against inflation

Biden puts focus on drug prices in fight against inflation

CULPEPER, Virginia (AP) — Unable to tame inflation that has worsened sharply under his watch, President Joe Biden stressed Thursday that his administration’s policies would cut prescription drug prices and make life more affordable for families.

Toxicologist testifies that drugs did not kill George Floyd

Toxicologist testifies that drugs did not kill George Floyd

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A toxicologist testified Wednesday at the federal trial of three former officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights that it wasn't drug use, heart disease nor an agitated state known as “excited delirium” that caused Floyd's death after officers pinned him to the pavement in May 2020.

Blockades on Canada-US border continue as protests swell

Blockades on Canada-US border continue as protests swell

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — Protesters opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions withdrew their vehicles from a key U.S.-Canadian border bridge Saturday though access remained blocked while other demonstrations ramped up in cities across Canada, including the capital, where police said they were awaiting more officers before ending what they described as an illegal occupation.

Peloton co-founder steps down after rough ride

Peloton co-founder steps down after rough ride

Peloton is replacing its CEO, cutting jobs and reining in ambitious expansion plans after badly misjudging the staying power of the exercise-at-home trend that propelled its sales early in the pandemic.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Technology to help older adults

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News