The People's Pharmacy: Gold has a long history as medicine

I believe sertraline altered my metabolism. Could it have interfered with the Synthroid I have been taking for two decades for an underactive thyroid?

ANSWER: An underactive thyroid can lead to depression or weight gain on its own. Since you have been taking the same dose of levothyroxine (Synthroid) for a long time, that might not explain your experience. It does suggest that the answer to your question might be complicated, though.

Doctors have been debating for decades whether the antidepressant sertraline interferes with the thyroid hormone levothyroxine (Synthroid). An initial report in The New England Journal of Medicine put up a red flag for this interaction (Oct. 2, 1997). A recent review found that the evidence for this interaction is inconclusive (Frontiers in Endocrinology, Dec. 22, 2020). However, people taking sertraline might need a higher dose of levothyroxine.

QUESTION: I was raised in Florida and discovered as a teenager that when I had a headache and took aspirin, I didn’t burn! Otherwise, my skin could blister in 20 minutes at midday.

I am now retired, and I take a baby aspirin daily on my doctor’s advice. I don’t burn, though I am careful to avoid the sun in the middle of the day. Sunscreens with SPF irritate my skin, so I don’t use them but don’t seem to need them.