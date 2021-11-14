The People's Pharmacy: Home test for COVID-19 paid dividends

My internist, who wasn’t familiar with acyclovir until I told her about it, will not give me a refill without my calling for it. Consequently, I am very careful to call for a refill as soon as I am finishing a prescription, because I need to take the pills at that very first tingle. People who haven’t had fever blisters might not understand that urgency.

ANSWER: There are several antiviral medications that work quite well against herpes simplex, the virus that causes cold sores. Acyclovir (Zovirax) was the first to be developed, but doctors can also prescribe famciclovir (Famvir) or valacyclovir (Valtrex). We’re a bit surprised that your internist was unaware of such medications.

Taking any of these herpes drugs at the earliest hint of an outbreak works best. That is also true of other antiviral drugs, such as oseltamivir (Tamiflu) or baloxavir (Xofluza) against influenza.

QUESTION: If I feel a cold coming on, I take zinc. I myself don’t have any side effects from it.

However, I recommended it for my son once, and it made him very nauseated. Now, of course, he won’t take my advice for any remedy. The nausea side effect of zinc is real, but not everyone suffers from it.