The People's Pharmacy: How to counteract coffee's bladder irritation

QUESTION: When I read your article about irritable bladder, I didn’t see any mention of coffee ingestion. I used to drink two large cups of very strong coffee every morning. Then I came down with bladder irritation, and now I can’t drink coffee at all.

ANSWER: Many people with this condition, also known as bladder pain syndrome or interstitial cystitis, have trouble with acidic beverages, such as citrus juices, coffee, tea or carbonated beverages (BJU International, June 2012). On the other hand, they may find their symptoms improve when they take sodium bicarbonate (baking soda) or calcium glycerophosphate (Prelief). These compounds can help neutralize acid in food.

QUESTION: Do you have any remedies for low blood pressure?

ANSWER: Doctors usually worry far more about high blood pressure, but low blood pressure can cause symptoms, such as dizziness, brain fog, fatigue, blurred vision, nausea and fainting. Some people experience these symptoms when they stand up suddenly (orthostatic hypotension).

There is growing recognition of a condition called postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, in which low blood pressure makes the heart race. Doctors are reporting that POTS may be part of a post-COVID-19 syndrome (Immunologic Research, March 30, 2021).