The People's Pharmacy: How will you know the COVID-19 vaccine is good?

Her blood pressure stayed in an acceptable range with some modification in her diet and adding a half-hour of walking each day. Her brain fog (that mimicked dementia) lifted almost immediately. Her cholesterol also went to an acceptable level, and all the terrible side effects were gone. She is absolutely fine today. Please let your readers know that seniors may need special attention to their medications.

ANSWER: Drugs such as tolterodine (Detrol) that are often prescribed for bladder problems have anticholinergic activity. This can cause brain fog in vulnerable people. We are pleased to learn that a re-evaluation of your mother’s medications is helping her do so much better.

QUESTION: I eat a lot of beets because I like them. I was surprised to read on your website that they can help control blood pressure. Another surprise was that antiseptic mouthwash might raise blood pressure.

I’ve been spending rather a lot on a mouthwash that is supposed to kill germs and keep my gums healthy. Maybe I can save some money by dropping that off my shopping list.

ANSWER: Maybe you could. Please check with your dentist.

Researchers have found that antiseptic mouthwash that disrupts the oral bacteria seems to raise blood pressure modestly (Free Radical Biology & Medicine, February 2013). Apparently, many bacteria in our mouths turn nitrates from vegetables such as beets or spinach into blood-pressure lowering nitrites. Killing healthy bacteria means less nitrite and nitric oxide in the bloodstream. As a consequence, blood pressure may drift upward. A recent review of studies concluded that “oral bacteria may play an important role in mediating the beneficial effects of nitrate-rich foods on blood pressure” (Nutrition Research Reviews, Dec. 7, 2020).