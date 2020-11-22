The People's Pharmacy: Is acetaminophen or ibuprofen better for fever?

QUESTION: My dad was a pharmacist, yet as a kid I don’t recall taking a lot of medicines, like cough syrup. We did use Vicks VapoRub and take vitamin C for colds.

I’ve seen debates on giving ibuprofen or Tylenol to reduce fever. Sometimes doctors leave comments on your website advising people to let a fever run its course. Does that hold for everyone or just for adults? A lot of parents I know give their young children medicines to knock down every fever.

ANSWER: A fever is often the body’s response to infection. That’s why many physicians now believe that a mild fever does not require medication. Parents should measure a child’s temperature and check in with a pediatrician if it goes over 102 degrees F.

A recent study in JAMA Network Open (Oct. 30, 2020) analyzed trials of acetaminophen compared with ibuprofen to treat fever in kids younger than 2. The authors concluded that both drugs are relatively safe, and that ibuprofen is slightly more effective for both fever and pain.

QUESTION: I have been taking statins for maybe 20 years. The past four years, it’s been atorvastatin, with an increased dose (40 mg) over the past two.