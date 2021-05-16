The People's Pharmacy: Is drug to lower cholesterol causing my aches and pains?

QUESTION: My doctor recently prescribed atorvastatin to lower my cholesterol. I have always been very active — lifting weights, running and hiking. Now I cannot tell if the aches and pains I feel are related to the pharmaceutical or to simply being very active.

I have been athletic for so long that I tend to simply ignore little pains and strains. They are just part of exercising at a high capacity. On atorvastatin, I worry that ignoring them could be dangerous. How do I discern between the usual aches and pains from being athletic and those that might be worrisome?

ANSWER: Many people are able to tolerate statins without side effects. There are, however, others who experience muscle pain or weakness while taking these cholesterol-lowering drugs.

Researchers have been searching for the mechanisms behind this muscle damage and have come up with several suggestions (International Journal of Molecular Sciences, Feb. 19, 2021). There is no simple test to determine whether your discomfort is due to vigorous exercise or statin toxicity.