The People's Pharmacy: Is new aspirin formulation easier on the stomach?

QUESTION: After reading about the “new” wonder drug aspirin, I started taking an enteric-coated low-dose tablet a few times a week. My concerns are stroke and cancer, but I have a history of GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease) and ulcers.

Recently I read that enteric-coated tablets could burn holes in my intestines. Not good! Is there any way to safely ingest aspirin and get the health benefits without suffering intestinal issues?

ANSWER: You are right that aspirin can be very irritating to the digestive tract. Ordinary aspirin tablets are notorious for causing stomach ulcers. Even enteric-coated tablets may damage the lining of the small intestines (International Journal of General Medicine, Aug. 24, 2021).

We recently learned about a new aspirin formulation. It provides a liquid inside a capsule that releases the aspirin in the small intestine. The aspirin is complexed with a phospholipid that hangs on to it so long as the environment is acidic — which the stomach is.

This unique aspirin product is sold under the brand name Vazalore in both low-dose (81 milligrams) and regular-strength (325 milligrams) capsules. One study in the American Journal of Gastroenterology (February 2011) suggests that this lipid-complex aspirin formulation may be less likely to damage the gastrointestinal tract.