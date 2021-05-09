The People's Pharmacy: Is ringing in the ears a side effect of vaccines?

QUESTION: I received the Moderna vaccine. After the second shot, I developed tinnitus that has lasted five weeks (so far). I haven’t found much about this side effect online in medical reports. However, I did find a forum with other people complaining of tinnitus that has not gone away. Have you heard of this? Can you give me some hope that it will go away in time?

ANSWER: As far as we can tell, the clinical trials for the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines did not reveal tinnitus (ringing in the ears) as a side effect. There are, however, some reports in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System database.

We have received a couple of similar stories:

“I’ve had both doses of Moderna vaccine. After the second dose, my chronic tinnitus, which was worked up extensively in the past, got louder and continues that way over a month later.”

Another person wrote: “I received my last shot of the Pfizer vaccine two weeks ago. I had COVID in June 2020, and it caused some ringing in my ears. I never connected it to COVID, though.”

“Then after each injection, I got more ringing in my ears. It’s now worse than ever. Will it ever go away? I hope it is just temporary and will resolve with time.”