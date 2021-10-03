The People's Pharmacy: Lactose hiding in pills causes gas

QUESTION: You recently wrote about foods that cause flatulence. Folks should know that many pills contain lactose as a filler. Even though it may be a tiny amount in each pill, for the lactose intolerant, this is a repeated small insult to the digestive tract. This can cause gas, bloating, cramping and diarrhea.

I do not understand why lactose is still used when so many adults cannot digest it. Some of my prescriptions are not available without lactose. Consequently, I take a lactase enzyme pill every day just to counteract hidden lactose.

I’ve written to the Food and Drug Administration to get this filler out of our drugs. So far, I’ve had no response.

ANSWER: Lactose (milk sugar) is indeed a filler in many medications. Manufacturers like to use it because it is readily available and helps them get active ingredients into pills that are the right size and shape. Over-the-counter drugs may contain lactose, including some digestive aids.

To find out if a medicine contains lactose, check the DailyMed website. Searching any medication will provide information on inactive ingredients.

QUESTION: Some years ago, I saw a new doctor because I had found a lump in my breast. My mother died of a rare type of breast cancer, so I was anxious.