The People's Pharmacy: Lasik surgery might result in dry eyes

QUESTION: Anyone who has had Lasik eye surgery will need to stock up on a good eye lubricant. The procedure made my eyes really dry, and I’m not the only person to experience this.

My favorite lubricant is Refresh Tears because it also comes in a thicker variety for nighttime. There are other good ones out there; just don’t buy the ones that say, “Help get the red out.” They will do that, wear off and leave your eyes drier than ever. To top it off, cataract surgery can add to dry-eye problems. Is enough being done to make people aware of this potential side effect?

ANSWER: The Food and Drug Administration approved Lasik surgery on the front of the eye (the cornea) in 1999. It has been promoted as a way for people to enjoy excellent eyesight without eyeglasses. Every year, about half a million people undergo the procedure.

However, the FDA has become aware that patients sometimes have undesirable outcomes. The agency is concerned that people contemplating Lasik surgery get and understand relevant information so they can evaluate their own benefits and risks. It has issued a “Draft Guidance” that will warn about dry eyes, double vision, difficulty driving at night and, in rare cases, persistent eye pain.

As for drops to alleviate dry eyes, the ophthalmologists we have consulted suggest a product that is free of preservatives. Examples include NanoTears TF, Refresh Optive Advanced, Systane Ultra and TheraTears. Dr. Peter McDonnell, director of the Wilmer Eye Institute, recommends a product with hyaluronic acid, such as Hylo-Vision HD.

QUESTION: I recently caught the flu and went to an urgent-care center with a high fever. They tested me and said it was Type A influenza.

I got a prescription for Tamiflu, but when I took two pills, I became so sick with diarrhea and vomiting that I stopped the Tamiflu. I preferred to let the flu run its miserable course. Who needs a double whammy of misery? I have heard that this reaction happens frequently.

ANSWER: We are in the middle of one of the worst flu seasons in years. Oseltamivir (Tamiflu) is one of several antiviral medications that can shorten the duration of illness. The official prescribing information lists nausea and vomiting as occurring from 8% to 10% of the time.

Other readers have had a better experience with this drug. Here is one person’s report: “I had the flu several years ago and was prescribed Tamiflu on the second day. Five pills cost $100. I stopped taking them after the third day because I felt so good. What a wonderful drug!”

These messages offer an example of the range of responses people may have to this medicine.

QUESTION: I don’t drink coffee, but I sometimes take NoDoz. I wonder whether it’s the caffeine or the antioxidants in coffee that reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes. Would caffeine itself, without the coffee, have this effect?

ANSWER: We don’t have a good answer to your excellent question. The study you may have seen followed high-risk women for more than 30 years (American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, Nov. 14, 2022). Those who drank regular coffee were less likely than abstainers to develop Type 2 diabetes. Decaf produced no benefit. The researchers did not study caffeine pills.