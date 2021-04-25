The People's Pharmacy: Licorice binge could have been lethal

QUESTION: I have a lot of gas every day. I take MiraLax every day to prevent constipation. It really works! Could it also be causing the gas?

ANSWER: MiraLax contains polyethylene glycol 3350. It is classified as an osmotic laxative. If you think back to your high school science class, you may remember that osmosis is the process by which water equalizes concentrations of a solute like salt or sugar on both sides of a membrane. If you drop a raisin in a glass of water, it will plump up as water moves through the skin and into the dried grape.

The lining of the digestive tract is a semipermeable membrane. Since polyethylene glycol is a concentrated solute that doesn’t get through the lining, water moves into the gut and softens the stool.

MiraLax can cause gas and bloating. Other side effects include nausea, stomach cramps, diarrhea or allergic reactions, such as hives, itching or trouble breathing. The label advises against continuous use for more than a week.

QUESTION: I have had seasonal allergies for my entire life. I was put on way too many different allergy medications for years, then I had allergy shots for over 10 years.