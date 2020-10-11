The People's Pharmacy: Mom spaced out while on 18 different drugs

QUESTION: Years ago, my mom came to visit — with 18 bottles of pills. During the visit her health deteriorated and I persuaded her to give me a list of her pills. I plugged them into a program on the AARP website and found there were some dangerous interactions among several of her pills. Once we started checking what each one was for she consulted her doctor and weaned herself off the ones they agreed she didn’t need. Within a month she went from not being able to function or speak normally to acting like a young woman.

ANSWER: Thank you for sharing your mother’s story. The more medicine people take the greater the risk of serious drug interactions. Your mother was in a high-risk situation with 18 meds on board. Drug safety experts are encouraging doctors to de-prescribe medications that are no longer essential.

QUESTION: My daughter, who has been seriously depressed and suffers terrible pain, is doing ketamine therapy. This has worked wonders. She needs 75% fewer pain medicines (which means she no longer needs opioids) and feels so much less depressed. This drug has been a lifesaver.

ANSWER: Ketamine (Ketalar) was approved as an injectable anesthetic in 1970. It is especially helpful for burn or accident patients who are in great pain. That’s because this drug has excellent pain-relieving properties.