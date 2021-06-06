The People's Pharmacy: More complaints about tinnitus after vaccination

QUESTION: I received the COVID vaccine a few weeks ago. Ever since then, I’ve had tinnitus in my ears. Is this a possible side effect? Will it go away?

ANSWER: We could find no studies demonstrating a link between COVID vaccines and an increased risk of tinnitus. In this condition, a person hears a hissing, humming, buzzing or ringing sound that others can’t perceive. Quite a few readers have reported tinnitus following their vaccinations, so we don’t think it is completely coincidental. Unfortunately, we don’t know if it will go away.

Another reader wrote: “My wife suddenly developed a severe case of tinnitus in her left ear within two days of her second Pfizer vaccine. She lost most of her hearing as well, but it returned after her ENT doctor prescribed prednisone for one week. The tinnitus remains after six weeks with no end in sight. We would never know about this side effect (or others) but for publications like yours.”

COVID-19 infection itself has been associated with tinnitus (International Journal of Audiology, March 22, 2021). In addition, pandemic lockdowns made it harder for some people with tinnitus to get support (Frontiers in Public Health, Nov. 5, 2020).