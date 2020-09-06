The People's Pharmacy: Olive oil raises HDL while lowering blood pressure

ANSWER: Turmeric is the yellow spice used in curry. This herb also gives yellow mustard its distinctive color. Both turmeric and its active ingredient curcumin promote anti-inflammatory activity. That is why it is frequently used to ease arthritis pain (Drug Research, Aug. 3, 2020).

Curcumin and turmeric have been reported to have anticoagulant activity (Journal of Cellular Physiology, June 2018). That means they can prevent blood clots. In some susceptible people, these natural products might also make bleeding more likely. That could explain why you and many other readers have reported nosebleeds while relying on such dietary supplements for pain relief. Anyone taking a prescription anticoagulant should probably avoid both turmeric and curcumin to prevent bad bleeding episodes.

QUESTION: How is cod liver oil different from omega-3 fish oil supplements? I find the omega supplements are good for my skin and hair. Sometimes I notice a fishy smell, though.

ANSWER: Fish oil is isolated from the tissues of oily fish, such as mackerel, tuna or herring. Not surprisingly, cod liver oil is extracted from the livers of codfish. It does contain omega-3 fats just as other fish oils do.

One of the big differences between cod liver oil and other fish oil supplements is its vitamin A content. Livers are rich in this nutrient.

If a pregnant woman takes in too much vitamin A, it could increase the risk for birth defects. Too much vitamin A also can lead to liver damage, especially in children. If you take cod liver oil, don’t exceed the recommended dose.